Escape The Crowds On Bali's Underrated Coastline With Stunning Sunsets And Gentle Waves
Balian Beach, located on Bali's western coastline, is undoubtedly the best-kept secret for a secluded vacation. A glimpse of Bali of the 1970s before the arrival of mass tourism, this spot will keep you far away from the beach parties of Kuta. Balian Beach is a spectacular black sand beach surrounded by majestic cliffs on the north side. It's also a mecca for surfers, as that's where the Balian River meets the Indian Ocean, creating optimal conditions for excellent waves. Other than water activities, the beach is also great for yoga and daytime excursions.
To get there by cab, download Grab, Southeast Asia's equivalent of Uber. You can hire a driver from the airport on the app, and it's also a practical way to gauge how much you should pay for transportation around Bali. From Bali's Denpasar International Airport, it's about 90 minutes to Balian Beach. It will take you about two hours from the hubs of Seminyak or Ubud to get to the unspoiled black sand beach. You can drive yourself if you don't want to hire a driver, but be sure to have an international driver's license.
Bali has some of the best resorts, so you should carefully consider your accommodation offerings before settling down. If Balian Beach is your dream destination, though, we recommend unpacking your bags at one of the many mid-range resorts near Balian Beach. Yama Balian is five minutes from the beach and offers adorable and comfy bungalows at over $100 per night. It also has an outdoor pool and a wellness spa. Istana Balian is also a fantastic beachside hotel with cheap rates. It not only comes with a pool, but the hotel also touts live-streamed sports on the weekends for those travelers who can't live without their favorite team back home.
Ride the perfect waves at Balian Beach
Balian Beach is famed for exceptional surfing conditions year-round, but the best time to surf there is during Bali's dry season, from April to October. The beach is less crowded than other Balinese surf destinations like Canggu and Uluwatu. After a fantastic day of riding the waves, rest up at Deki's Warung for a quick bite, where you can have an aerial view of the tides under the sunset. The one damper in this otherwise perfect surfing paradise — and something that makes it a dangerous swimming destination — is its resident bull sharks. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File, shark attacks here are rare, and none were reported in Indonesia in 2023. However, stay safe and stay out of the water after the rain or if the water is brown.
If surfing isn't your jam, stroll along the remarkable volcanic beach with an audiobook or explore the stunning caves at low tide. Climb to the top of the cliff to enjoy a panoramic view of the beach. By walking a bit further north and up the hill past Deki's Warung and hiking along the coastline, you'll be treated to an untouched beach with more gentle waves. It's a slice of heaven with miles of sand without hotels or tourists. If you are an animal lover, consider releasing a baby turtle with the Suraberata Turtle Conservation Farm.
Yoga is another popular activity at Balian Beach, and many resorts provide daily yoga classes. Pondok Pitaya offers flexible group classes on the beach or in the garden for low rates. You can also sign up for private lessons from Balian Spirit Yoga, where the instructor will guide you through a traditional yoga practice with the soothing sea breeze blowing through your hair.
Explore spectacular Hindu temples down the coast
About an hour from Balian Beach, between Balian and Denpasar, is Tanah Lot. Called "Land in the Sea," this stunning rock formation stands about 985 feet off the coast. A Balinese temple is perched on top of the boulders, creating an iconic silhouette at sunset, and it's accessible by foot. According to legend, Dang Hyang Nirartha, a priest who spread Hinduism on the island, meditated on the rock and built a temple to honor Bhatara Segara, the sea God. Nirartha then manifested a poisonous snake from his robe, which lives at the base of the rocky island to protect the temple. Though only Balinese nationals and Hindu pilgrims are allowed inside the Tanah Lot Temple, the grounds are still worth a visit. The temple grounds and surrounding cliffs will be crowded from mid-day until sunset, so visit at or around sunrise if you want the view all to yourself.
Across from Tanah Lot is a cliff terrace where you can get a fantastic view of the temple. A short distance away is the Batu Bolong Temple. It is also a holy site. Dress modestly by covering your shoulders and knees — a sarong and shawl are appropriate for both men and women. If you're going to visit one of the island's many Buddhist temples, familiarize yourself with the expected etiquette and dress code.