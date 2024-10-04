Escape The Crowds On Bali's Underrated Coastline With Stunning Sunsets And Gentle Waves

Balian Beach, located on Bali's western coastline, is undoubtedly the best-kept secret for a secluded vacation. A glimpse of Bali of the 1970s before the arrival of mass tourism, this spot will keep you far away from the beach parties of Kuta. Balian Beach is a spectacular black sand beach surrounded by majestic cliffs on the north side. It's also a mecca for surfers, as that's where the Balian River meets the Indian Ocean, creating optimal conditions for excellent waves. Other than water activities, the beach is also great for yoga and daytime excursions.

To get there by cab, download Grab, Southeast Asia's equivalent of Uber. You can hire a driver from the airport on the app, and it's also a practical way to gauge how much you should pay for transportation around Bali. From Bali's Denpasar International Airport, it's about 90 minutes to Balian Beach. It will take you about two hours from the hubs of Seminyak or Ubud to get to the unspoiled black sand beach. You can drive yourself if you don't want to hire a driver, but be sure to have an international driver's license.

Bali has some of the best resorts, so you should carefully consider your accommodation offerings before settling down. If Balian Beach is your dream destination, though, we recommend unpacking your bags at one of the many mid-range resorts near Balian Beach. Yama Balian is five minutes from the beach and offers adorable and comfy bungalows at over $100 per night. It also has an outdoor pool and a wellness spa. Istana Balian is also a fantastic beachside hotel with cheap rates. It not only comes with a pool, but the hotel also touts live-streamed sports on the weekends for those travelers who can't live without their favorite team back home.

