One Of The Best Snorkeling Destinations In America Is This Unexpected Florida River

Crystal River, Florida makes the list as one of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S. If you've ever been, you can most likely agree. Reviewers on Tripadvisor awarded one of Crystal River's snorkeling excursions a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award: Best of the Best. Crystal River is located on Florida's West Coast just north of Tampa, and its clear aqua waters entice travelers to grab their goggles and flippers and jump right in. The town is home to Three Sisters Springs, where the water is so clear, you can see the bottom. While there, you'll find manatees hanging out all around the area. In fact, Crystal River is also the only place in Florida to swim with the sea cows! The largest population of manatees will be seen from December to February, but you can find the mammals year-round, as reported by Discover Crystal River.

At King's Bay, which feeds into Three Sisters Springs, visitors can paddle board, kayak, and fish in addition to snorkeling. You can also visit Hunter Springs Park at Kings Bay, a freshwater beach and popular swimming area. The swimming area is roped off, and you can bring your snorkel gear here, too. It's definitely a hot spot to get your fins wet.