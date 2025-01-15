One Of The Best Snorkeling Destinations In America Is This Unexpected Florida River
Crystal River, Florida makes the list as one of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S. If you've ever been, you can most likely agree. Reviewers on Tripadvisor awarded one of Crystal River's snorkeling excursions a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award: Best of the Best. Crystal River is located on Florida's West Coast just north of Tampa, and its clear aqua waters entice travelers to grab their goggles and flippers and jump right in. The town is home to Three Sisters Springs, where the water is so clear, you can see the bottom. While there, you'll find manatees hanging out all around the area. In fact, Crystal River is also the only place in Florida to swim with the sea cows! The largest population of manatees will be seen from December to February, but you can find the mammals year-round, as reported by Discover Crystal River.
At King's Bay, which feeds into Three Sisters Springs, visitors can paddle board, kayak, and fish in addition to snorkeling. You can also visit Hunter Springs Park at Kings Bay, a freshwater beach and popular swimming area. The swimming area is roped off, and you can bring your snorkel gear here, too. It's definitely a hot spot to get your fins wet.
Spot tons of manatees underwater
There are countless crystal-clear springs around Florida, but Three Sisters Springs and the Kings Bay area are some of the most famous snorkeling spots you'll find along the Gulf Coast because it's the place many West Indian manatees call home. Manatees are sensitive to cold and migrate to natural springs in the winter because of the warmer waters. The temperature stays at 72 degrees Fahrenheit all 365 days. The peak season to snorkel with these animals is from around November through April. Remember that it is important not to touch or pet these creatures in their natural habitat. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that animals that become accustomed to human interaction can become dangerous. Manatees are endangered, so it's a privilege to swim with them up close. Guided excursions to swim with the manatees can cost around $70 for 3 hours.
During the summer season, it's popular to snorkel and go scalloping. Then, you can bring your fresh catch to a restaurant where they'll cook them for dinner. The river provides the perfect seascape to see underwater for these activities. In the translucent natural springs, you might not even need goggles. To get to the snorkeling area, use a paddle boat or motorized vessel.
Other ways to have fun at Crystal River
Crystal River is not only a great destination for snorkeling, but also activities that allow you to stay relatively dry, like clear-kayaking and paddle boarding (as long as you don't rock the boat and keep your balance). You can see the manatees swim under you, especially paddling on a clear kayak or paddleboard. What's unique about the various bodies of water in Crystal River is that many are spring-fed, providing a natural food source for the sea life. You can rent a paddleboard or kayak starting at $40.
A free option would be to hike around Crystal River Preserve State Park. You can take a boat tour and even go fishing there. To really immerse yourself in nature, take a trip to the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge to see alligators and even flamingos. However, if you are a water-seeker, you'll fit right in at Crystal River, as the majority of travelers come here to get a one-of-a-kind experience to snorkel in the beautiful blue freshwater.