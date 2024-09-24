Enjoy Easy Access To Countless Crystal-Clear Springs In This Little-Known Florida City

If you're planning a vacation and want to visit some hidden gems or underrated places, Florida is teeming with opportunities. Whether it's the Best Small Coastal Town of Stuart or the breezy, balmy town of Rosemary Beach, it seems like there are plenty of undiscovered spots in the Sunshine State.

Advertisement

Now, we can add Lake City to this list. Nestled just below the border with Georgia, at the midpoint between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Lake City may not seem like much on the map. In fact, it only has a population of around 12,000 people, which isn't even enough to fill one park at Walt Disney World.

However, the fact that Lake City is a small town situated away from the hustle and bustle of big cities like Orlando and Jacksonville is kind of the point. If you're looking to fight your way through crowds, there are plenty of options in Florida. But if the idea of a quiet, idyllic vacation spent in gorgeous natural surroundings sounds appealing, Lake City may be just the spot for you.