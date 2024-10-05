One Of Florida's Top Beach Destinations Is Famed For Surfing And Family-Friendly Fun
If you're old enough to remember the 1960s sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," starring Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman, you may have a special place in your heart for Cocoa Beach, Florida. The series, which focuses on the whimsical adventures of a NASA astronaut who finds a genie in a bottle when his space capsule crash lands on a deserted island, takes place in Cocoa Beach, about five miles south of Cape Canaveral. But even though the Florida town was mentioned almost 80 times during the show's five-year run, the entire thing was filmed on a California soundstage. That's a shame because Cocoa Beach — and the Space Coast, in general — ranks among Florida's top beach destinations.
This is a region known for surfing, so be sure to check out Ron Jon Surf Shop. The Cocoa Beach location of the well-known brand is the world's largest surf shop and is also a kid-friendly shopping destination. It's just one in a wonderland of family-friendly sights and attractions in the area, which range from kicking back on the beach to kayaking through luminescent bays and visiting an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo to witnessing rockets launch from Cape Canaveral.
The modern-era history of Cocoa Beach is a story of ups, downs, and perseverance. Originally home to members of the indigenous Ais and Timucua tribes who inhabited parcels of land along the Indian River, the area surrounding what is now Cocoa Beach was the site of a string of failed European settlements beginning in the 16th century. Following the Civil War, freed slaves migrated to the area and began to build a community, but an especially horrific hurricane took its toll in 1885, prompting many of those early original settlers to flee inland. Investors purchased most of the undeveloped land around Cocoa Beach in 1888, but it wasn't until several years later, when mover-and-shaker Gus Edwards, a Georgia attorney, entered the picture and Cocoa Beach development kicked into high gear.
Rockets launched Cocoa Beach to new heights
The local population skyrocketed exponentially during the early days of space exploration. At the same time, the town's economic base shifted from agricultural to commercial, and tourism began to take hold. Cocoa Beach's first motel — the 100-room space-agey Starlight Motel that looked like something straight out of "The Jetsons" — opened in 1956. A few years later, in 1962, the Canaveral Pier (now the Cocoa Beach Pier) opened.
The timing was fortuitous, as surfing was just catching on along the Florida coast. It wasn't part of the plan, but the construction of the pier had an unexpected impact on Cocoa Beach surf conditions. Sand shifting around the pilings for the pier created ideal surf conditions. We'll leave the details to the experts, but the gist is that the sand collecting around the pier's pilings enhanced the swells, which led to the area becoming known as the "Small Wave Capital of the World." Surfers flocked to the pier to catch a wave, ultimately catapulting Cocoa Beach to its well-earned status as the East Coast Surfing Capital and host to some of the country's most well-known surf festivals and events.
In addition to marketing its pristine beaches and active surfing community, Cocoa Beach also cashed in on its connection to the early days of space exploration. By the mid-1960s, Space Coast had become the unofficial moniker for Cocoa Beach and its environs, and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex remains one of the area's top draws to this day. The family-friendly attraction is a veritable playground of all things space. Exhibits include the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, age-appropriate live demonstrations focused on the science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics inherent in space exploration, an opportunity to chat with a NASA astronaut, flight simulators, and guided tours. Mission zones divide attractions and tours into categories based on space exploration to ease planning and navigation.
Eyes on the stars and feet on the ground in Cocoa Beach
If your mission is more of the surf — or turf — variety, Cocoa Beach has you covered. When it comes to playing in the ocean, the beaches are glorious. If you're looking for a beach party vibe, head to Coconuts Beach and the walk-up bar at the aptly named Coconuts on the Beach. There's also indoor dining and an expansive beachfront deck. For a beachy vibe with a view of sky rockets in flight (depending on the launch schedule), check out Alan Shepard Park, the five-acre beach named for NASA astronaut Alan Shepard. He became the first American to reach space when he piloted the Mercury capsule Freedom 7 on a suborbital flight in 1961.
The best beach for surfing? It's a toss-up. Lori Wilson Park is a great option for families that include both surfers and waders. Considered one of Cocoa Beach's most popular surfing beaches, the park also features a playground, volleyball courts, and barbecue grills. Then there's the area surrounding the aforementioned Cocoa Beach Pier. While this beach is a popular surfing destination, the pier itself is an attraction in its own right, home to a family-friendly assortment of restaurants, gift shops, and the Cocoa Beach Surf School for lessons and rentals if you didn't bring along your own surfboard.
But there's more to Cocoa Beach than surfing and the shoreline. Family-friendly activities abound. Consider renting bikes to explore the highlights at a slower pace. Or get up close and personal with dolphins and manatees on a kayak tour through mangrove tunnels at the Thousand Island Conservation Area. For an almost mystical experience, consider an evening kayak tour through the bay between Cocoa Beach and Merritt Island and watch as your paddles stir up bioluminescent plankton. Some companies even offer clear-bottom kayaks so you'll feel like you're floating in light — or maybe imagine you're on a magic carpet ride with your favorite genie by your side.