One Of Florida's Top Beach Destinations Is Famed For Surfing And Family-Friendly Fun

If you're old enough to remember the 1960s sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," starring Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman, you may have a special place in your heart for Cocoa Beach, Florida. The series, which focuses on the whimsical adventures of a NASA astronaut who finds a genie in a bottle when his space capsule crash lands on a deserted island, takes place in Cocoa Beach, about five miles south of Cape Canaveral. But even though the Florida town was mentioned almost 80 times during the show's five-year run, the entire thing was filmed on a California soundstage. That's a shame because Cocoa Beach — and the Space Coast, in general — ranks among Florida's top beach destinations.

This is a region known for surfing, so be sure to check out Ron Jon Surf Shop. The Cocoa Beach location of the well-known brand is the world's largest surf shop and is also a kid-friendly shopping destination. It's just one in a wonderland of family-friendly sights and attractions in the area, which range from kicking back on the beach to kayaking through luminescent bays and visiting an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo to witnessing rockets launch from Cape Canaveral.

The modern-era history of Cocoa Beach is a story of ups, downs, and perseverance. Originally home to members of the indigenous Ais and Timucua tribes who inhabited parcels of land along the Indian River, the area surrounding what is now Cocoa Beach was the site of a string of failed European settlements beginning in the 16th century. Following the Civil War, freed slaves migrated to the area and began to build a community, but an especially horrific hurricane took its toll in 1885, prompting many of those early original settlers to flee inland. Investors purchased most of the undeveloped land around Cocoa Beach in 1888, but it wasn't until several years later, when mover-and-shaker Gus Edwards, a Georgia attorney, entered the picture and Cocoa Beach development kicked into high gear.

