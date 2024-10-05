One Of Las Vegas' Trendiest Neighborhoods Is An Eclectic Gem With Endless Unique Art

If you're ever planning a trip to Las Vegas, you know that the main appeal of Sin City is gambling. With hundreds of casinos within the city limits, it's almost impossible to ignore the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip (make sure you know how to walk the strip when you go).

But what if you're not into gambling? Well, you could go out and visit some natural landscapes, such as the impressively beautiful Red Rock Canyon at Valley of Fire State Park, or you could head about a mile north of Downtown Las Vegas and experience fantastic restaurants, breweries, and street art.

Yes, Vegas is more than just a collection of casinos. The Arts District only encompasses about 18 blocks, but it's practically a separate city. If you were magically transported here, you may not realize sites like the Bellagio or The Strat are just a short drive away. But is the Arts District worth a flight to Vegas in itself? Let's put on our walking shoes and find out.