One Of Las Vegas' Trendiest Neighborhoods Is An Eclectic Gem With Endless Unique Art
If you're ever planning a trip to Las Vegas, you know that the main appeal of Sin City is gambling. With hundreds of casinos within the city limits, it's almost impossible to ignore the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip (make sure you know how to walk the strip when you go).
But what if you're not into gambling? Well, you could go out and visit some natural landscapes, such as the impressively beautiful Red Rock Canyon at Valley of Fire State Park, or you could head about a mile north of Downtown Las Vegas and experience fantastic restaurants, breweries, and street art.
Yes, Vegas is more than just a collection of casinos. The Arts District only encompasses about 18 blocks, but it's practically a separate city. If you were magically transported here, you may not realize sites like the Bellagio or The Strat are just a short drive away. But is the Arts District worth a flight to Vegas in itself? Let's put on our walking shoes and find out.
Getting to know the Arts District of Las Vegas
So, how did the Arts District begin? According to some, it all started when a photographer named Wes Myles moved his studio to a warehouse space on Main and Charleston in 1991. At the time, the area was an eclectic grouping of different commercial and artistic businesses with no unifying theme. By 1995, Myles bought the building of his studio and turned it into the Arts Factory, a multi-level space for artists to create and showcase their work. Two of the first tenants were the Nevada Institute for Contemporary Art and the Contemporary Arts Collective.
It wasn't until the mid-2000s that the Arts District really put itself on the map. An art gallery owner named Cindy Funkhouser started First Fridays in 2002, which drew hundreds of locals to check out some of the work coming out of the district. By 2005, some of the biggest heavyweights in the industry, including Roger Thomas, Jim Murren, and Patrick Duffy are hosting panel discussions in the District, giving it some legitimacy.
Since then, the District has had its share of ups and downs. Developments and setbacks (like an explosion from an electrical station in 2010) come and go, giving the District a somewhat piecemeal vibe. A collage of different shop owners, artists, restauranteurs, brewers, and more. By now, the District is well-established as a haven for locals who want to avoid the tourists along the Strip.
A first-timer's guide to exploring LV's Arts District
These days, the Arts District is well-known for three things: excellent art, food, and beer. So, ideally, when planning your itinerary, you can include all three elements for the best Vegas vacation possible. Plus, you don't have to worry about losing your shirt from gambling (although you should adhere to a slightly less casual dress code).
Since art is how the District began, let's start there. Fortunately, you don't have to pay admission to high-end art galleries to see some of the best work in the area. There are many murals throughout the district, such as the LOVE Heart Wall, Greetings From Las Vegas, or Art Alley, where graffiti becomes so much more than an act of vandalism. However, the Arts Factory is probably one of the most important galleries to hit since it's the OG of the District.
Regarding food and beverages, there are way too many options to choose from in a single visit. Some of the most well-rated restaurants include Main St. Provisions, Esther's Kitchen, and the Cornish Pasty Co. For drinks, there's the Millennium Fandom Bar (a Star Wars-themed joint) or 18Bin, which is located inside the Arts Factory. Overall, there's always something to discover around every corner.