Skip Las Vegas' Crowded Red Rocks For The Fiery Vistas At This Nearby Nevada State Park
The Las Vegas Strip is Sin City's defining feature, offering world-class restaurants, luxurious hotels, and a new casino around every corner — but Las Vegas has much more to offer than glitz and glamor. Red Rock Canyon is a prime example of this, giving visitors a chance to step away from the neon streets and immerse themselves in some of the best landscapes the West has to offer. It's often mentioned as one of the best parks within driving distance of Las Vegas, and it should be on the itinerary of most of the area's visitors.
The park has grown incredibly popular in recent years, and it's had to implement a reservation system to help preserve its natural beauty. This limits the accessibility of the park during peak hours, and while it does help make its many trails and overlooks less crowded, it's still not a great spot if you're seeking solitude. Instead, consider driving a bit farther away from the glittering streets of downtown Las Vegas and making a trip to the underrated Valley of Fire State Park.
Enjoy uncrowded trails at Valley of Fire State Park
Situated less than an hour northeast of Las Vegas, Valley of Fire isn't hard to reach from the city. If you'd prefer not to drive yourself, you'll find plenty of limo services in Las Vegas that'll make the trip for you. Once there, you'll be treated to fiery sandstone vistas as you wind through the park. Its majestic landscapes rival those of Red Rock, and it's a much more relaxing experience. More than 3 million visitors flock to Red Rock each year — Valley of Fire, meanwhile, sees approximately 750,000.
There's plenty to do at Valley of Fire, as the park encompasses a staggering 40,000 acres, boasting two campgrounds and a variety of hiking trails. A popular hiking route is Rainbow Vista, which is a 1-mile out-and-back path that takes you to a striking canyon viewpoint. For something longer, check out Fire Wave/Seven Wonders, which leads to a mesmerizing geologic formation that looks like a fiery wave rolling across the landscape. All three are much less crowded than the trails you'll find at Red Rock.
The entry fee is just $10 per vehicle ($15 for non-Nevada vehicles), with no reservations required. For camping, you can reserve a spot ahead of time using Reserve Nevada. It's not the hardest campground to book in Nevada, though sites can fill up fast. But unless you're used to the temperamental weather of the American Southwest, it might be better to stay at one of the finer hotels in Las Vegas.
Get your fill of geology and ecology at Valley of Fire
Many hikers and sightseers love to learn more about the place they're visiting, and Valley of Fire makes it easy to dive deeper into the history of the region. It boasts a small visitor center bursting with educational exhibits that offer information on everything from the origins of the park's many petroglyphs to a closer look at the hardy wildlife that calls the desert home. In short, it's the perfect place to gain a new appreciation for the Mojave Desert.
If you're planning a trip for late 2025, you'll get to walk through a brand-new visitor center. The facility broke ground this April, with an expected completion date of next fall. The new facility will be a sprawling 17,000-square-foot behemoth that includes an expanded geology exhibit, a massive 200-seat amphitheater, and an updated aesthetic that should make it a much more inviting place for visitors to unwind when not out exploring the rest of the park.