Skip Las Vegas' Crowded Red Rocks For The Fiery Vistas At This Nearby Nevada State Park

Situated less than an hour northeast of Las Vegas, Valley of Fire isn't hard to reach from the city. If you'd prefer not to drive yourself, you'll find plenty of limo services in Las Vegas that'll make the trip for you. Once there, you'll be treated to fiery sandstone vistas as you wind through the park. Its majestic landscapes rival those of Red Rock, and it's a much more relaxing experience. More than 3 million visitors flock to Red Rock each year — Valley of Fire, meanwhile, sees approximately 750,000.

There's plenty to do at Valley of Fire, as the park encompasses a staggering 40,000 acres, boasting two campgrounds and a variety of hiking trails. A popular hiking route is Rainbow Vista, which is a 1-mile out-and-back path that takes you to a striking canyon viewpoint. For something longer, check out Fire Wave/Seven Wonders, which leads to a mesmerizing geologic formation that looks like a fiery wave rolling across the landscape. All three are much less crowded than the trails you'll find at Red Rock.

The entry fee is just $10 per vehicle ($15 for non-Nevada vehicles), with no reservations required. For camping, you can reserve a spot ahead of time using Reserve Nevada. It's not the hardest campground to book in Nevada, though sites can fill up fast. But unless you're used to the temperamental weather of the American Southwest, it might be better to stay at one of the finer hotels in Las Vegas.

