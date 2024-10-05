The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Taking An Amalfi Coast Vacation In November

For most travelers, the biggest drawback of visiting the Amalfi Coast in November will be the weather. Not only are temperatures in November quite cool (with highs around 64 degrees Fahrenheit), but November is also the month with the highest rainfall of the year, with an average of around 10 rainy days. In fact, November on the Amalfi Coast is known for cool waters, cloudy skies, and choppy seas — which means that this time of year isn't really the best choice if you want to sunbathe on the Amalfi Coast's famously stunning beaches. Furthermore, the cool weather also means you will likely have to rethink your travel wardrobe and bring sweaters and a few light jackets instead of the colorful sundresses, classy linen pants, or fashionable sun hats that are typically worn by travelers in the South of Italy in summer.

Advertisement

While some may be willing to trade beach days and summer clothes for no crowds and more affordable travel, one aspect of visiting the Amalfi Coast in November that may be a bigger dealbreaker is that many restaurants and businesses actually close on November 1 (All Saints Day) and don't reopen until after Easter. The same goes for the ferries that connect Positano to the medieval city of Amalfi which also close down in winter due to the rough seas and few travelers. This means that, while you may get better prices on hotels rooms, food, and experiences, you will likely also have much fewer options to choose from in each of these categories and you may need to do quite a bit of research beforehand to make sure that you will still be able to do and see what you want to.

Advertisement