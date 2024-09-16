One Of The Best-Preserved Medieval Towns On The Amalfi Coast Is A Secret Little Charmer

Located just south of Naples, the Amalfi Coast, with its phenomenal beaches, is one of the most iconic postcard destinations in Italy, defined by its cliff-hugging towns and exquisite terraces home to lemon orchards and vineyards. Its beauty makes it one of the most popular destinations in Italy, but in recent years, the top towns like Positano, Amalfi, and even the majestic beach hideaway Sorrento have become overrun by tourists. However, for diligent travelers willing to do a little more research, there are still lesser-known gems on the Amalfi Coast that are easier to get to than you think.

Atrani is one such place that has all the quintessential makings of a typical Amalfi town: Steep and narrow cobblestone streets, a dark-sand beach decorated with colorful umbrellas, and a cliff-hugging cityscape beautiful enough to earn it the role as the backdrop in movies like "The Equalizer 3" and the Netflix series "Ripley."

Here's everything you need to know about visiting Atrani, including how to get there via the secret pedestrian tunnel from Amalfi.