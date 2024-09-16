One Of The Best-Preserved Medieval Towns On The Amalfi Coast Is A Secret Little Charmer
Located just south of Naples, the Amalfi Coast, with its phenomenal beaches, is one of the most iconic postcard destinations in Italy, defined by its cliff-hugging towns and exquisite terraces home to lemon orchards and vineyards. Its beauty makes it one of the most popular destinations in Italy, but in recent years, the top towns like Positano, Amalfi, and even the majestic beach hideaway Sorrento have become overrun by tourists. However, for diligent travelers willing to do a little more research, there are still lesser-known gems on the Amalfi Coast that are easier to get to than you think.
Atrani is one such place that has all the quintessential makings of a typical Amalfi town: Steep and narrow cobblestone streets, a dark-sand beach decorated with colorful umbrellas, and a cliff-hugging cityscape beautiful enough to earn it the role as the backdrop in movies like "The Equalizer 3" and the Netflix series "Ripley."
Here's everything you need to know about visiting Atrani, including how to get there via the secret pedestrian tunnel from Amalfi.
Things to see and do in Atrani
Many people mistake Atrani for a smaller neighborhood within Amalfi, but the towns were autonomous during the height of the region's power in the Middle Ages. This unique identity is partially why Atrani can claim the title of "Italy's smallest municipality," encompassing a surface area of just .05 square miles (.12 square kilometers). In the days when the Amalfi Coast was a maritime republic, many nobles resided in the twin city of Atrani and the doges, also known as dukes, were inducted and buried in the Chiesa del Salvatore. The 10th-century church is one of the main attractions in this small town alongside the Collegiata di Santa Maria Maddalena Penitente, which overlooks the beach and sea.
Climb down for a dip — or book a pair of beach beds for the day for about €30 — before choosing one of the top-rated restaurants for lunch like Le Palme Pizzeria and Le Arcate, beloved for the fresh quality of its seafood dishes. Without much room to roam, you can easily explore all of Atrani in half a day, but overnighters get the perk of enjoying the empty streets once the daytrippers go home. The accommodation scene in Atrani is made up of only a few small hotels and apartment rentals, so this makes Atrani a nicer alternative to its more famous neighbor. Not to mention, if you want to visit Amalfi, you're only a 10-minute walk away.
Getting to Amalfi and finding the secret Atrani tunnel
Atrani is an hour's drive south of Naples, with its less-than-stellar reputation, and connecting from the airport you can either arrive by road or sea. It's worth noting that the roads in this tricky topography are not for the faint of heart so if you do want to travel by car, consider booking a taxi or taking the bus. The ferry, which actually leaves from the Port of Naples and takes between one and three hours — depending on the service — but only stops in the Port of Amalfi. This means you will have to make your own way to Atrani, by taking the bus one stop or by using the pedestrian tunnel that bypasses the highway and goes between the towns.
The tunnel's official name is the "Tunnel Pedonale Amalfi-Parcheggio Luna Rossa," because it leads directly to a parking garage between the two towns. You'll find the entrance near Dejavu Cafè & Drinks off of Piazza Municipio and after 10 minutes of walking, you'll emerge back on the highway facing the sea. Turn left and look for Ristorante Da Zaccaria before the road tunnel entrance, and take the path through the restaurant for a pleasant seaside shortcut to Atrani.