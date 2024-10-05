One Of Colorado's Best Fall Hikes Is To An Abandoned Historic Resort

Fall is the perfect time for hikers of all experience levels to get outdoors. The summer heat has gone away but the winter freeze hasn't set in quite yet, meaning hikers can be comfortable while enjoying the great outdoors. Plus, peeping some fall foliage can make any trail look positively breathtaking. You can enjoy all the fall season has to offer even if you're a beginner hiker if you know where to look. If you need an easier trail, there is one in Colorado that's beginner-friendly while also offering some gorgeous fall sights and fascinating history. The Interlaken Trail near Twin Lakes and Leadville, Colorado is a mostly flat, short hike that leads you directly to an abandoned resort.

Advertisement

The Interlaken Trail is a 4.7-mile hike that follows the south side of Twin Lakes along the lake's edge, so you can enjoy the view of the water and the forest around Mount Elbert. The entrance can be found near the Twin Lakes Dam, a short drive from Leadville and close to the trailhead for the Continental Divide Trail and the Colorado Trail. The out-and-back trail can be completed in about an hour and a half. Although this trail is fairly flat and great for beginners, you should always take good gear when taking a hike on vacation. The sites are great for some exploring and picture-taking. There is some camping allowed near the trailhead and there are places to stay in the nearby town.