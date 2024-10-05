One Of Colorado's Best Fall Hikes Is To An Abandoned Historic Resort
Fall is the perfect time for hikers of all experience levels to get outdoors. The summer heat has gone away but the winter freeze hasn't set in quite yet, meaning hikers can be comfortable while enjoying the great outdoors. Plus, peeping some fall foliage can make any trail look positively breathtaking. You can enjoy all the fall season has to offer even if you're a beginner hiker if you know where to look. If you need an easier trail, there is one in Colorado that's beginner-friendly while also offering some gorgeous fall sights and fascinating history. The Interlaken Trail near Twin Lakes and Leadville, Colorado is a mostly flat, short hike that leads you directly to an abandoned resort.
The Interlaken Trail is a 4.7-mile hike that follows the south side of Twin Lakes along the lake's edge, so you can enjoy the view of the water and the forest around Mount Elbert. The entrance can be found near the Twin Lakes Dam, a short drive from Leadville and close to the trailhead for the Continental Divide Trail and the Colorado Trail. The out-and-back trail can be completed in about an hour and a half. Although this trail is fairly flat and great for beginners, you should always take good gear when taking a hike on vacation. The sites are great for some exploring and picture-taking. There is some camping allowed near the trailhead and there are places to stay in the nearby town.
The Interlaken Hotel and other sights you'll see along the way
The main sight along the trail is the Interlaken Resort, which was built in 1879 by John A. Staley and then expanded in 1883 by mining entrepreneur James V. Dexter. It was considered one of the most beautiful and popular mountain hotels at the time, featuring plenty of rest, relaxation, and recreation for its guests. Unfortunately, the resort closed after the turn of the 20th century. Fewer guests stayed at the resort after construction on the nearby dam and reservoir, which contributed to stagnant and shallow water in some areas and prompted malaria fears. In the 1970s, the area was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, preserving the abandoned resort for future visitors.
In addition to the abandoned hotel, hikers can also walk by several other structures associated with the resort, including old grain storage facilities, a barn, privies, and the Dexter house where he lived while the hotel was still active. In addition, hikers can take in stunning views of Mount Hope and Mount Elbert as well as gorgeous aspen trees that turn bright yellow and orange in the fall. September is generally the best time to go leaf peeping in Colorado, and the state is one of the best places to see fall foliage in the United States. And if you're a more experienced hiker exploring more of Colorado, you can find a lot of outdoor adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park as well.