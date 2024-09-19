15 Best Places To See Fall Foliage In The US In 2024

While you might not think of it as a setting for admiring nature, the area around Boston, Massachusetts is one of the top five best places to spot fall foliage this year thanks to its long period of peak foliage, its positioning near three scenic byways, and 36 nearby hiking and scenic trails. Without even leaving the city, you can walk its iconic Freedom Trail and learn about the history of the founding of the United States and admire the gold leaves that erupt all around Boston Common. If you're looking for something more rural, less than an hour from the heart of Boston is the gorgeous coastal World's End. Within sight of the Boston skyline, you can enjoy this landscaped area along the shore while taking in the fall color. Between October 29 and November 9, the colors will be especially vibrant.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee is located right in the Great Smoky Mountains, and every year its wild, green forests transform into brilliant reds, yellows, and oranges. This town knows how to help you get the most out of its position up in the mountains, even if you don't want to hike. From October 26 to November 3, you can get incredible views of the Smokies bathed in autumn color from above on the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway, which takes visitors from the downtown into the sky on a more than 2-mile journey to a nearby amusement park. From there, if you're brave enough, you might want to try walking over the longest cable bridge of its kind in North America (pictured) or climbing the rope bridges to the top of the steel viewing platforms of The Tulip Tower.

