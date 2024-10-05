The Disturbing Issues With Half Dome Hike's Lottery System

Half Dome in Yosemite is one of the most popular, sought-after hikes in the national park for a good reason. The climb is challenging and unique, as the final 400-foot section of the trail requires you to pull yourself up the side of the giant granite rock using two cables. This feat is rewarding as you are treated to sweeping views of the Yosemite Valley and Sierra Nevada mountains. However, the steep ascent and slippery granite of Half Dome also make this one of the most dangerous hikes in Yosemite. In fact, there have been at least 25 deaths at the Half Dome summit.

Advertisement

In 2010, the National Park Service implemented a permit lottery system in an attempt to keep the trail less congested and increase the hike's safety. This means that every hiker who wants to attempt Half Dome needs to apply for a permit to be allowed on the trail, and the permits are given out based on the luck of the draw. There used to be around 1,000 climbers attempting to make the ascent, but now, only 225 permits are given out each day, meaning that the trail is now much less frequented than it was before the permit system. However, a study published in the Wilderness and Environmental Medicine journal concluded that the number of injuries and deaths on Half Dome did not decrease after the permit system was implemented. This information has caused many to wonder if the lottery system has actually made the hike safer.

Advertisement