The 5 Most Dangerous Hikes In Yosemite National Park

Encompassing nearly 750,000 acres, Yosemite National Park is a haven for all those who love nature and the great outdoors. Yosemite, located in central California's Mariposa County, is especially alluring to hikers. The park has hundreds of miles of hiking trails that are ripe for exploration. This includes Taft Point, which is only open for half of the year and boasts the best views in Yosemite. There are also hiking trails that are accessible to wheelchair users, such as the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail. However, behind the beauty lies great peril. Hikers run the risk of falling, getting lost, and even dying in Yosemite.

The likelihood of these threats increases when hikers go off trail, cross guardrails, or when they are unexpectedly met with a storm. Wet conditions can lead to slipping, and unfortunately for hikers, thunderstorms are common in Yosemite. This is especially true in the summer, the park's peak season. In fact, this factor has led to criticisms of the National Park Service with hikers noting that more can be done to increase their safety.

It's little wonder that Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP, a law firm, named Yosemite one of the deadliest national parks in the country. Needless to say, there are certain hikes in the park that equate to adventure, but also danger. Some have nearly lost it all to experience these hikes, while others have not been as lucky.

