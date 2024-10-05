The World's Only Freshwater Lake Where Oceanic Creatures Thrive Is In Central America

The San Juan River connects the Caribbean sea to Lake Nicaragua and brings with it some unexpected creatures. It's common to see oceanic creatures in Lake Nicaragua like tarpon and sawfish, but there is one creature to especially keep an eye out for: the bull shark.

Bull sharks are one of a select few sea creatures that can live in both salt water and fresh water, and they have come to reside in Lake Nicaragua. Their presence in Nicaragua is the result of a unique combination of geological transformations and the adaptability of nature. It's believed that long ago Lake Nicaragua was actually connected to the ocean, until changing water levels and land transformations caused the lake to become landlocked. Although scientists are not actually sure exactly how it happened, bull sharks appeared to have been trapped inside the lake after this shift and evolved to survive there. Now, they have also evolved to be exceptionally strong swimmers and are able to migrate between the sea and the lake via the San Juan River

This curious series of events have made Lake Nicaragua's bull sharks a bucket list sighting for marine life aficionados. Although catching a glimpse of the elusive bull shark is fairly uncommon, numerous guides on the island offer kayak tours on the lake, which would be your best bet to potentially find one. But if you are lucky enough to see a bull shark, keep your distance. There have been a few cases of bull shark attacks in the lake, although they are rare and the bull sharks generally stay in areas not frequented by humans.