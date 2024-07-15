This Trendy, Underrated Beach Town In Costa Rica Is Where Locals Go For Vacation

Have you ever daydreamed about spending a lazy week living in a thatched shack in Costa Rica, eating tropical fruits, doing yoga on the beach, and frolicking in the surf? Most travelers with this goal in mind head straight for the thriving expat hub of Nosara, famous for its yoga institute and excellent surf beach. But nobody knows more about enjoyment than native Costa Ricans, so why not follow them to the smaller hamlet of Samara, just 30 minutes away and sharing the Guanacaste province? The famous Costa Rican "pura vida" lifestyle — that's pure living — is one of the reasons this region is a Blue Zone, where happy folks routinely live to 100. And there's no better place to sample that lifestyle than Samara, with its ultra-hip bars and restaurants and dreamy beaches.

Advertisement

Samara is popular with Costa Rican families, who love its sandy curve of beach, protected by a coral reef from the wave action that makes Nosara such a popular surfing mecca. You can surf in Samara, and it's a great place to learn, and you can swim in safe, calm waters. Unlike sprawling Nosara, Samara is compact, with its shops, restaurants and hotels clustered on the beachfront. So you won't need to rent a car — just hop on a shuttle for the 3.5-hour ride from Liberia Airport. Use the time to decompress, because you're about to learn why Costa Rica is Rick Steves' special place to unplug.