One Of The World's Most Scenic Ferry Rides Is A Top Tourist Attraction In California
If you're visiting Northern California and San Francisco's Bay Area, there are a ton of things to experience. You can visit Alcatraz Island, the site where dangerous criminals were held prisoner decades ago, or Fisherman's Wharf (although it may be the biggest tourist trap in the U.S.). However, to see the bay, the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, and the San Francisco skyline all at once, you should take a ferry between San Francisco and Sausalito. This marine route was voted one of the top ferry trips in the world by the Society of American Travel Writers (via Condé Nast Traveler). The ferry is the perfect way to see a lot of the area quickly — you can even bike one way over the Golden Gate Bridge and take the ferry back or relax as you move across the water each way on this 30-minute ride.
There are two ferry companies that can take you to Sausalito: The Blue & Gold Fleet, which is San Francisco's largest ferry company, and the Golden Gate Ferry. In fact, you can take one company out and the other one back, then ride the Muni "F" Line trolley down the 1.4 miles between the two San Francisco ports. This stretch also serves as a beautiful walk.
The ferry between San Francisco and Sausalito
Sausalito is a perfect couples getaway, and heading by ferry from San Francisco to the quaint town is a great day trip. Aside from shopping and walking through the art galleries in this Marin County gem, you can spend some time strolling along the water on the Sausalito Bridgeway Promenade for incredible views of the San Francisco skyline. Visit the free Marine Mammal Center to see rescue animals like California sea lions and elephant seals. If you want to get up close to them, you can take a 45-minute docent-led tour or a 35- to 45-minute audio tour. You could also hang out at the black sand Rodeo Beach for some dolphin spotting or enjoy bridge views from the Battery Spencer overlook. While on this side of the bay, you could even sleep in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge at Kirby Beach's hidden campsite.
If you choose the Blue & Gold Fleet ferry, it leaves from Pier 41 at Fisherman's Wharf on the San Francisco side. All tickets are purchased one way, and you can get them either at the Box Office at Pier 39 or online. The Golden Gate Ferry leaves from the Ferry Building. You can also pick up a Clipper Card that gives discounts on Bay Area transit, including ferries, trains, buses, and the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). Bikes can be accommodated, though they're first-come, first-serve. Note that it's worth bringing a jacket, even if it's warm out.