One Of The World's Most Scenic Ferry Rides Is A Top Tourist Attraction In California

If you're visiting Northern California and San Francisco's Bay Area, there are a ton of things to experience. You can visit Alcatraz Island, the site where dangerous criminals were held prisoner decades ago, or Fisherman's Wharf (although it may be the biggest tourist trap in the U.S.). However, to see the bay, the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, and the San Francisco skyline all at once, you should take a ferry between San Francisco and Sausalito. This marine route was voted one of the top ferry trips in the world by the Society of American Travel Writers (via Condé Nast Traveler). The ferry is the perfect way to see a lot of the area quickly — you can even bike one way over the Golden Gate Bridge and take the ferry back or relax as you move across the water each way on this 30-minute ride.

There are two ferry companies that can take you to Sausalito: The Blue & Gold Fleet, which is San Francisco's largest ferry company, and the Golden Gate Ferry. In fact, you can take one company out and the other one back, then ride the Muni "F" Line trolley down the 1.4 miles between the two San Francisco ports. This stretch also serves as a beautiful walk.