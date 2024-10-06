Visit North Carolina's Coast For Waterfront Shopping And Dining At This Artsy Beach Town
North Carolina's Outer Banks region stretches across over 100 miles of coastline. While the Southern Outer Banks area is popular for Crystal Coast family vacations, northern beach towns like Kitty Hawk steal the show for travelers seeking artsy, cultural experiences. Located about four hours north of the Crystal Coast, Kitty Hawk pairs its fascinating history of innovation with a world of modern delights for curious visitors. Once home to early flights by the Wright brothers, this charming coastal village invites vacationers to peruse its impressive collection of art galleries, waterfront boutiques, and incredible restaurants.
With plenty of sun and temperatures in the 80s, summer is Kitty Hawk's most popular tourist season. While the summer months provide travelers with classic beachy opportunities, insiders say Kitty Hawk's best season is actually fall. Thanks to lighter crowds and mild weather that sticks around through December, autumn is a wonderful time to explore Kitty Hawk. No matter when you visit, make the most of your trip with this guide to Kitty Hawk's best art destinations, shopping spots, and dining options.
Kitty Hawk's top art galleries, murals, and other creative curiosities
Kitty Hawk isn't just one of America's best beach vacation destinations, it's also a hot spot for the arts. Architectural wonders, art galleries, and public murals make Kitty Hawk an excellent place for visitors to embrace their creative side. During a stroll down Ocean Boulevard, you can check out the Modernist aesthetics of Kitty Hawk's Flat Top Cottages. Designed by artist and former Southern Shores mayor Frank Stick, these beachfront homes speak to the region's history and sensibilities. Architecturally inclined visitors can learn more during the annual Southern Shores Historic Flat Top Cottage Tour, typically held in April.
Kitty Hawk's free public art attractions also blend the creative and historic. Less than a mile from the Kitty Hawk Pier, the Monument to a Century of Flight showcases sculptures that tell the story of the Wright brothers. About two miles down the road, artist Sam Welty's Wright Brothers Mural further honors the aviation pioneers. Eagle-eyed art enthusiasts can spot more murals decorating the walls of local shops and restaurants like The Spot, Art's Place, and Shipwreck's Taphouse.
Continue your artistic explorations at one of Kitty Hawk's great galleries. At Absolutely Outer Banks, you can grab a handcrafted souvenir or join an art class and make one yourself. For a look at works by multiple local artists, head to KDH Cooperative Gallery & Studios. Nearby Seagreen Gallery in Nags Head is also worth a visit for jewelry, furniture, and more created using repurposed materials.
The best waterfront shops and restaurants in Kitty Hawk
Search for treasure at Kitty Hawk's unique boutiques and specialty stores. If you're shopping for cute clothes, swimwear, and accessories, Starr Boutique is the place to go. For cozy leisurewear, hit up Gray's near the CHKD Thrift Store. Bookish travelers can visit Island Bookstore for everything from novels to stationery, and antiquing enthusiasts can discover charming knick knacks at B&B Antiques. Shoppers on a budget will appreciate the region's reputation as one of the cheapest East Coast beach towns.
You'll also find plenty of oceanfront dining options in Kitty Hawk. Start your day with pancakes at Stack 'em High, a beloved local breakfast spot within walking distance of Kitty Hawk Beach. For a delectable lunch or dinner, Black Pelican welcomes visitors year-round (only closed on major holidays). While seafood is the eatery's main draw, diners will also find kid- and vegetarian-friendly menu options. Looking for a fancier place to enjoy dinner and drinks? Try Ocean Boulevard Bistro & Martini Bar for an upscale, gourmet experience.