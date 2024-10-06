Visit North Carolina's Coast For Waterfront Shopping And Dining At This Artsy Beach Town

Kitty Hawk isn't just one of America's best beach vacation destinations, it's also a hot spot for the arts. Architectural wonders, art galleries, and public murals make Kitty Hawk an excellent place for visitors to embrace their creative side. During a stroll down Ocean Boulevard, you can check out the Modernist aesthetics of Kitty Hawk's Flat Top Cottages. Designed by artist and former Southern Shores mayor Frank Stick, these beachfront homes speak to the region's history and sensibilities. Architecturally inclined visitors can learn more during the annual Southern Shores Historic Flat Top Cottage Tour, typically held in April.

Kitty Hawk's free public art attractions also blend the creative and historic. Less than a mile from the Kitty Hawk Pier, the Monument to a Century of Flight showcases sculptures that tell the story of the Wright brothers. About two miles down the road, artist Sam Welty's Wright Brothers Mural further honors the aviation pioneers. Eagle-eyed art enthusiasts can spot more murals decorating the walls of local shops and restaurants like The Spot, Art's Place, and Shipwreck's Taphouse.

Continue your artistic explorations at one of Kitty Hawk's great galleries. At Absolutely Outer Banks, you can grab a handcrafted souvenir or join an art class and make one yourself. For a look at works by multiple local artists, head to KDH Cooperative Gallery & Studios. Nearby Seagreen Gallery in Nags Head is also worth a visit for jewelry, furniture, and more created using repurposed materials.

