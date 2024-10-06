The California Bakery Famed For Giant Cinnamon Rolls That Attract Tourists From Outside America

There are few things more enticing than the scent of sweet cinnamon and fresh-baked pastries. Drifting on a breeze of ocean air, the irresistible aroma wafting from Old West Cinnamon Rolls beckons tourists from near and far to indulge in its giant, handmade sweet treats. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the family-owned bakery in Pismo Beach lures in travelers from across the globe, and inspires lines around the block. Some come from as far as Europe, marking their home countries on a map on the bakery wall.

Whether you're from across the pond or across the state, a delicious cinnamon roll from Old West Cinnamon Rolls is worth the trip. While you're at it, you can explore one of America's best coastal cities, or turn it into a beach and city-filled road trip by traveling down California's stunning Pacific Coast Highway. Wherever your adventures take you, Old West Cinnamon Rolls is a stop that's too sweet to miss.