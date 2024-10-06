The California Bakery Famed For Giant Cinnamon Rolls That Attract Tourists From Outside America
There are few things more enticing than the scent of sweet cinnamon and fresh-baked pastries. Drifting on a breeze of ocean air, the irresistible aroma wafting from Old West Cinnamon Rolls beckons tourists from near and far to indulge in its giant, handmade sweet treats. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the family-owned bakery in Pismo Beach lures in travelers from across the globe, and inspires lines around the block. Some come from as far as Europe, marking their home countries on a map on the bakery wall.
Whether you're from across the pond or across the state, a delicious cinnamon roll from Old West Cinnamon Rolls is worth the trip. While you're at it, you can explore one of America's best coastal cities, or turn it into a beach and city-filled road trip by traveling down California's stunning Pacific Coast Highway. Wherever your adventures take you, Old West Cinnamon Rolls is a stop that's too sweet to miss.
Old West Cinnamon Rolls has been sweetening the West Coast for decades
The history of Old West's famous cinnamon rolls dates back four decades when Betty Clemens created the original recipe in her Shell Beach home, and began peddling the mix at local fairs in 1973. Old West Cinnamon Rolls' brick and mortar locale opened in 1981, and has been baking the coveted confection ever since.
While you can still sink your teeth into the original cinnamon roll for just $3.50, which comes without the generous glaze of cream cheese frosting, there's a variety of elevated roll options to choose from. A dollar more will buy you a nut-topped deity with your choice of pecans, walnuts, or almonds. For only $5.50 you can get the sweet and savory Maple Bacon, or the decadent Mudslide topped with Oreo cookies. You can even pick a flavored icing, ranging from traditional vanilla to maple. If you really want to go all out, extra toppings include cherries, chocolate syrup, and caramel drizzle. Whatever fixings you choose, prepare for an explosion of warm, buttery goodness in a swirl of cinnamon bliss.
Enjoy a sweet escape in Pismo Beach
While the bakery's monster cinnamon roll is the star of the show, worthy of a quick stop on your way to a quiet California beach vacation, don't sleep on their other offerings, including delectable carrot cake and raisin rolls. Be sure to peruse their drink menu, which boasts classic beverage options like hot chocolate and espresso that pairs nicely with all their desserts. Since the bakery is usually hopping, plan accordingly in case you have to wait in line. Open daily from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M., the bakers start rolling the dough at 4 A.M., often churning out thousands of pastries a day, and going through around two tons of cinnamon a year.
If you want to whip up your own tasty treats at home, you can pick up a box of their classic cinnamon roll mix in the shop for just $5.50, or order it online. Before continuing on your confection-inspired journey, you can take a stroll along the pristine Pismo Beach to work off some of those glorious calories, and revel in your sweet escape.