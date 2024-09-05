Escape The Crowds Of California's Popular Beaches At This Coastal City Called One Of America's Best
You can count on famed California beaches like Santa Monica, Santa Cruz, and Laguna Beach, amongst others, to be congested with tourists, especially in the summer. Luckily, the Golden State has a vast coastline which means that there are several underrated places found throughout California. This includes Pismo Beach on the Central Coast, with one Reddit user referring to it as a hidden gem. In 2024, it was named one of the best coastal small towns in the country by USA TODAY 10Best. It's not hard to see why.
Pismo Beach is only about three hours away from Los Angeles and about four hours from San Francisco. In other words, it's the perfect pit stop on a California beach and city-filled road trip. With coastal cliffs and a gorgeous pier, this San Luis Obispo County destination can be described as breathtaking. That said, sauntering on the Pismo Beach Pier, a popular surfing spot, and the Pismo Beach Pier Plaza should be at the top of a visitor's itinerary. They will be lavished with ocean and scenic city views. In addition, the plaza features an ocean-themed playground for little ones to enjoy.
Situated next to the pier is Downtown Pismo Beach, where there are several delicious eateries to be found. This includes the Splash Cafe serving up chowder in bread bowls and other seafood delights. A few minutes away is Old West Cinnamon Rolls. This Pismo Beach staple sells this pastry in a variety of flavors. However, the pier is far from the only thing that should be experienced at Pismo Beach.
Enjoy the beauty of nature in Pismo Beach, California
A getaway to the Central Coast and more specifically, Pismo Beach, is especially ideal for individuals with a strong appreciation of the natural world. One must-visit is Dinosaur Caves Park. It's located on a bluff, thus offering expansive ocean and sea stack views. Take a stroll and enjoy the scenery at this family-friendly location. While you're at Dinosaur Caves Park don't hesitate to make the short walk to nearby Margo Dodd Park for even more stunning coastal vistas. Note that the bluffs on which Dinosaur Caves Park is on are known for their sea caves.
If interested, Central Coast Kayaks offers a three-hour Cave Excursion Tour that allows adventurers to explore these geological formations in Pismo Beach. For those looking to take a hike in the area, the Pismo Preserve is the place to go. Its Discovery Trail is highly rated on AllTrails with review after review commending the scenery it provides to hikers. The Pismo Preserve does not charge an admission fee and is open daily. It also welcomes mountain bikers and equestrians.
Notably, Pismo Beach is home to a Monarch Butterfly Grove. Rated as the best thing to do in the city on Tripadvisor, one reviewer explained, "It was amazing to see all these butterflies together in their natural habitat. Completely free and well worth the stop." Keep in mind that the best time to visit would be from October to February as this is when the winged creatures make their journey to Pismo Beach. Even if you can't make it during those months, don't fret: the Monarch Butterfly Grove is open every day.
Lodging options and more things to do in and near Pismo Beach
Visitors who want to stay near the pier and downtown should consider the four-and-a-half-star Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Autograph Collection. "You can't beat the location right on the beach and all the amenities the place offers, full bar & restaurant inside. Always clean, many things to do in Pismo just a walk away," states a Tripadvisor review. The luxurious hotel also features a pool overlooking the ocean. A more affordable option in the area is the two-star Dolphin Cove Motel with no-frills accommodations.
Near Dinosaur Caves Park and the Pismo Preserve is the Inn at the Cove (seen above). The gorgeous seaside hotel offers guests ocean bluff views, a pool, complimentary breakfast, and so much more. It's little wonder the Inn at the Cove is the top hotel in Pismo Beach on Tripadvisor. With all of this in mind, there's more to add to your Pismo Beach itinerary to enhance your vacation. Vino enthusiasts will surely appreciate a wine tasting at Sans Liege Wines, which is local to the Central Coast. A reservation can be made on Tock. If you want to engage in retail therapy, treat yourself at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.
There are also several other places to discover on the Central Coast that are not far from Pismo Beach. For example, Downtown San Luis Obispo is less than 20 minutes away and is famed for its kitschy Madonna Inn. Moreover, Montaña de Oro State Park, which features unparalleled mountain views and sandy, secluded beaches and Paso Robles, one of America's lesser-known wine regions, are both less than an hour away.