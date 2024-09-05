Escape The Crowds Of California's Popular Beaches At This Coastal City Called One Of America's Best

You can count on famed California beaches like Santa Monica, Santa Cruz, and Laguna Beach, amongst others, to be congested with tourists, especially in the summer. Luckily, the Golden State has a vast coastline which means that there are several underrated places found throughout California. This includes Pismo Beach on the Central Coast, with one Reddit user referring to it as a hidden gem. In 2024, it was named one of the best coastal small towns in the country by USA TODAY 10Best. It's not hard to see why.

Pismo Beach is only about three hours away from Los Angeles and about four hours from San Francisco. In other words, it's the perfect pit stop on a California beach and city-filled road trip. With coastal cliffs and a gorgeous pier, this San Luis Obispo County destination can be described as breathtaking. That said, sauntering on the Pismo Beach Pier, a popular surfing spot, and the Pismo Beach Pier Plaza should be at the top of a visitor's itinerary. They will be lavished with ocean and scenic city views. In addition, the plaza features an ocean-themed playground for little ones to enjoy.

Situated next to the pier is Downtown Pismo Beach, where there are several delicious eateries to be found. This includes the Splash Cafe serving up chowder in bread bowls and other seafood delights. A few minutes away is Old West Cinnamon Rolls. This Pismo Beach staple sells this pastry in a variety of flavors. However, the pier is far from the only thing that should be experienced at Pismo Beach.

