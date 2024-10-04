The Free-To-Enter Breathtaking New York Waterfall Hike That's Only Open Twice Yearly

The primary trail is the main route for visitors. This straightforward mile-long stone-dust trail takes you from the parking area directly to the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam overlook, offering stunning views of the 150-foot waterfalls along the way. Hikers can expect to spend about an hour to an hour and a half enjoying the journey. Along this path, you'll also find informational panels detailing the area's history and the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam facility's current operations.

For those seeking a more rugged and natural experience, the secondary trail, made of wood mulch, offers a scenic route along the gorge. This trail presents opportunities to marvel at the dramatic landscapes and enjoy panoramic views of the falls from different vantage points. Nature enthusiasts will love the wildlife observation areas — visitors have reported seeing deer and wild turkeys in the surrounding forest. Make sure you bring a camera!

Trenton Falls isn't just a scenic wonder; it's also a site of significant geological interest. The gorge's rocks are estimated to be around 450 million years old, and over the years, paleontologists have found fossilized trilobites, jellyfish, gastropods, echinoderms, and cephalopods in the limestone. The rich limestone deposits in the area have played a role in the local economy as well, as they've been used in the construction of historical buildings. Limestone, or calcium carbonate, is also used as an antacid in medicine, a filler in toothpaste, and an abrasive in toothpaste.

