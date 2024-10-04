The Free-To-Enter Breathtaking New York Waterfall Hike That's Only Open Twice Yearly
Calling all waterfall lovers! There's a twice-a-year phenomenon in Upstate New York that's not to be missed. Nestled in the foothills of the Adirondacks about an hour's drive east of Syracuse, the Trenton Falls Scenic Trails offer a rare opportunity to experience breathtaking waterfalls and stunning vistas. Its final hiking weekend of 2024 is happening on October 5 and 6. With access limited to just two weekends annually, these trails and the Trenton Falls are a truly special experience for nature lovers. And the best part? Admission and parking are completely free. It's the perfect weekend getaway if you love hiking to gorgeous waterfalls.
The Trenton Falls Scenic Trails offer visitors the chance to explore two distinct paths, each providing unique views of the surrounding natural beauty. From sweeping overlooks to historic points of interest, these trails allow hikers to immerse themselves in the serene landscape while discovering the hidden gems of Central New York.
Experience Trenton Falls Scenic Trails
The primary trail is the main route for visitors. This straightforward mile-long stone-dust trail takes you from the parking area directly to the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam overlook, offering stunning views of the 150-foot waterfalls along the way. Hikers can expect to spend about an hour to an hour and a half enjoying the journey. Along this path, you'll also find informational panels detailing the area's history and the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam facility's current operations.
For those seeking a more rugged and natural experience, the secondary trail, made of wood mulch, offers a scenic route along the gorge. This trail presents opportunities to marvel at the dramatic landscapes and enjoy panoramic views of the falls from different vantage points. Nature enthusiasts will love the wildlife observation areas — visitors have reported seeing deer and wild turkeys in the surrounding forest. Make sure you bring a camera!
Trenton Falls isn't just a scenic wonder; it's also a site of significant geological interest. The gorge's rocks are estimated to be around 450 million years old, and over the years, paleontologists have found fossilized trilobites, jellyfish, gastropods, echinoderms, and cephalopods in the limestone. The rich limestone deposits in the area have played a role in the local economy as well, as they've been used in the construction of historical buildings. Limestone, or calcium carbonate, is also used as an antacid in medicine, a filler in toothpaste, and an abrasive in toothpaste.
Planning your visit to Trenton Falls
If you're planning a trip to Trenton Falls, there are plenty of nearby accommodation options in and around Utica, offering everything from cozy inns to modern hotels. The scenic trails are easily accessible by car, with free parking available at the entrance. Situated a 20-minute drive north from Utica, the trails are a perfect day trip for those looking to escape into nature while staying close to the city.
For the best experience, it's recommended to arrive early in the day, as the trails are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will give you ample time to explore both trails and enjoy the surrounding scenery before the sun goes down. After your hike, consider visiting some of the other nearby attractions. Utica's vibrant downtown offers cultural experiences like the Munson art institute, or you can explore more outdoor adventures at the nearby Delta Lake State Park. Upstate New York is also home to many autumn attractions, from fairs to apple orchards. Consider a trip to the family-owned Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards for some cider and donuts after your hike.