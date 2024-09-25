The Beautiful Family-Owned New York Apple Orchard Named One Of The Best In America

Nothing quite says autumn like a stroll under a vibrant canopy of fall foliage, a long sip of hot apple cider at a pumpkin patch, or an afternoon of apple-picking at a local orchard. Since the apple is New York's official state fruit, it's fitting that there are an abundance of apple orchards dotting its countryside. From family-owned farms in the Catskills to cider mills in Central New York, there are a bushel of options to choose from when planning your autumn apple-picking destination in the Empire State. However, there's one orchard that stands tall above the rest.

Named the No. 1 apple-picking orchard in the nation by USA Today for the fifth time, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette is the crown jewel of Upstate New York. Established in 1911, the family-operated orchard is a sprawling wonderland that boasts a tasting room and tavern, a bakery, cozy vacation rentals, and, of course, apples. If you're planning your next East Coast fall vacation, be sure to check out Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards.