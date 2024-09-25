The Beautiful Family-Owned New York Apple Orchard Named One Of The Best In America
Nothing quite says autumn like a stroll under a vibrant canopy of fall foliage, a long sip of hot apple cider at a pumpkin patch, or an afternoon of apple-picking at a local orchard. Since the apple is New York's official state fruit, it's fitting that there are an abundance of apple orchards dotting its countryside. From family-owned farms in the Catskills to cider mills in Central New York, there are a bushel of options to choose from when planning your autumn apple-picking destination in the Empire State. However, there's one orchard that stands tall above the rest.
Named the No. 1 apple-picking orchard in the nation by USA Today for the fifth time, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette is the crown jewel of Upstate New York. Established in 1911, the family-operated orchard is a sprawling wonderland that boasts a tasting room and tavern, a bakery, cozy vacation rentals, and, of course, apples. If you're planning your next East Coast fall vacation, be sure to check out Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards.
Take your pick from acres of gorgeous orchards at Beak & Skiff
Tucked into the rolling hills and valleys just south of Syracuse, Beak & Skiff Orchards sits on 400 acres of farmed land and grows 19 varieties of apples throughout the year, including Honeycrisps and McIntoshes. The best time to visit is during peak apple-picking season, which begins in early September and continues on through early October. During this season, the grounds are open daily, Monday through Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Thursday through Sunday from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.
You can pick to your heart's content until the last wagon goes out at 5 P.M. Apple buckets are $1.20 per pound Monday through Thursday, or $1.60 per pound Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Before you go, check their schedule online to see which apples are available for picking. If your apple of choice isn't the featured pick, you can check to see if it's available for purchase in the Apple Barn.
Explore a bushel of onsite attractions in Lafayette, New York
There's more than just apples at the orchards. Before you start picking, pop into the Beak & Skiff Bakery for a cup of hot apple cider, which pairs deliciously with a toasty cider donut. You can even try a liquid version of their popular pastry by buying a pint of the Cider Donut Hard Cider available at their onsite 1911 Tasting Room and Tavern. There, you'll find other festive cider flavors like Cherry Pie and Candy Corn, as well as hand-crafted spirits and apple-infused wines made onsite. You can also grab lunch at the tavern. Their fall menu offers an array of seasonal items like a rich Cider Bacon Gouda Grilled Cheese and a refreshing Harvest Blend Salad.
After a day of apple picking, if you don't want to say goodbye just yet, you can stay the night at The Houses. Offering four rental homes with names like The Honeycrisp House and The Orchard Overlook, the luxurious lodgings are best-suited for groups or events. You can book your house of choice through Airbnb here. If you're searching for another type of lodging, you can head north to Syracuse where you'll find accommodations like the Hotel Skylar Syracuse, a beautiful boutique-style hotel housed in a converted synagogue. Whether you're dropping by for a fall-filled day trip, or lingering longer for a weekend of wining, dining, and picking, Beak & Skiff Orchards is the perfect pick.