The World's Cleanest Airport Raised Expectations For Travelers

To describe HND's commitment to cleanliness as thorough would barely scratch the surface. Under the guiding principle of "omotenashi," or the pinnacle of Japanese hospitality, HND has practically transformed tidiness into an art form. With a whopping 700 cleaners on the payroll, this airport goes all out in ensuring that every corner, nook, and cranny sparkles 24/7. And yes, there's a secret sauce to their spotlessness. According to Toyo Keizai, HND employs the "Haneda-style cleaning method," which was developed using science-backed techniques imported from the U.S. and Europe and refined over the years.

And they don't just hire anyone. Aspiring cleaning staff members of HND must first pass the national "Building Cleaning Technician" exam before they can even be considered for the role. Training is comprehensive and intense, encompassing the proper use of tools and detergents, detailed cleaning techniques, and customer service that ensures minimal disruption to travelers — all delivered with a polite demeanor.

It's pretty clear that HND takes pride in its status as being the world's cleanest, and by the looks of it, it's unwilling to hand over the title to any other airport. "[HND] is committed to providing hospitality from a customer perspective through facilities and attentive services by human agents while always being grateful to customers who use the airport and maintaining a high level of awareness of its role as the gateway to Japan," it noted in a press release. "Haneda Airport will continue to pursue its vision and aim to become an advanced airport that continues to be trusted by a wide range of stakeholders, including customers from around the world and the aviation industry, and that is friendly to both people and the environment."

