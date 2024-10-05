Discover The Real Prague In These Five Neighborhoods Without Tourist Crowds

No one goes to Prague and comes back unimpressed. Most of the time, visitors speak of the Czech Republic's capital with stars in their eyes and gushes in their words — over the fairytale castles, cathedrals, and cobblestones that position Prague among the most beautiful cities in the world, if not the number 1. The evidence is particularly strong along the most beaten tourist path, running from Wenceslas Square to Prague Castle and reaching a peak on the iconic Charles Bridge, whose 30 statues and castle views seep with romance. It's easy to see why millions of tourists visit each year and why Prague always ranks high on the lists of once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations you don't want to miss out on.

Unfortunately, relatively few visitors to Prague break from the pack to explore the neighborhoods where locals live, work, and play. These districts north and east of the city center reveal the face of 21st-century Prague, not so much in the age of the buildings but in the young and spirited faces of the inhabitants and entrepreneurs who've helped transform once-derelict neighborhoods into dynamic centers of art, culture, and business. Here is where Prague truly pushes boundaries and sharpens its cutting edge. Five neighborhoods stand out most: Žižkov, Vinohrady, Vršovice, Karlín, and Holešovice. Each offers an experience of Prague that may not look as pretty as Old Town but is arguably cooler.

