'Turkey's Mykonos' Is An Under-The-Radar Seaside Haven Where A-List Celebrities Vacation

Just like Mykonos is Greece's most glamorous island, Bodrum is neighboring Turkey's glitziest resort. The coastal city on the Turkish Riviera was once the city of Halicarnassus, part of Ancient Greece, and home to the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, a grand tomb built in the 4th century B.C. that was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Over the centuries, the region was controlled by a succession of rulers, including the Greeks, Persians, Romans, Macedonians, and Ottomans. Until the mid-20th century, Bodrum was a sleepy fishing village of whitewashed stone houses set against the azure Aegean Sea when its striking beauty was discovered by sun-seeking tourists.

Advertisement

Today, the entire Bodrum peninsula is on par with the Mediterranean's top resort destinations, featuring luxurious hotels, chic beach clubs, modern villas, and marinas lined with superyachts come summer. While the proper city of Bodrum, presided over by the fortified Bodrum Castle, is on the southern coast, the towns strung along the northern coast of the Bodrum peninsula are where most of the five-star hideaways are found. Beckoning celebrities, royals, and billionaires such as Kate Moss, Prince Harry, and Bill Gates, Bodrum is a sophisticated retreat for in-the-know jet-setters.