'Turkey's Mykonos' Is An Under-The-Radar Seaside Haven Where A-List Celebrities Vacation
Just like Mykonos is Greece's most glamorous island, Bodrum is neighboring Turkey's glitziest resort. The coastal city on the Turkish Riviera was once the city of Halicarnassus, part of Ancient Greece, and home to the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, a grand tomb built in the 4th century B.C. that was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Over the centuries, the region was controlled by a succession of rulers, including the Greeks, Persians, Romans, Macedonians, and Ottomans. Until the mid-20th century, Bodrum was a sleepy fishing village of whitewashed stone houses set against the azure Aegean Sea when its striking beauty was discovered by sun-seeking tourists.
Today, the entire Bodrum peninsula is on par with the Mediterranean's top resort destinations, featuring luxurious hotels, chic beach clubs, modern villas, and marinas lined with superyachts come summer. While the proper city of Bodrum, presided over by the fortified Bodrum Castle, is on the southern coast, the towns strung along the northern coast of the Bodrum peninsula are where most of the five-star hideaways are found. Beckoning celebrities, royals, and billionaires such as Kate Moss, Prince Harry, and Bill Gates, Bodrum is a sophisticated retreat for in-the-know jet-setters.
Where to stay in Bodrum
The most glamorous way to stay in Bodrum is in a villa or on a yacht to escape the crowds. You can even charter a Turkish gulet, a traditional wooden sailing yacht, to explore the hidden coves and quaint towns along the Turkish Riviera. Once used for fishing and trading, Turkish gulets are now outfitted with every modern-day luxury and staffed with top crews.
If you prefer to stay on land, there is a wealth of five-star options. Bodrum's foray into luxury tourism began in the 1970s with the Macakizi Hotel, a boutique guesthouse known for its celebrity clientele, which reopened in its current beachfront incarnation in 2000. The boho-chic property, with its airy guest suites, popular beach club, and Michelin-starred restaurant, is arguably the most iconic hotel in Bodrum. "Macakizi is exceptional in every way," wrote a Tripadvisor guest. "The ethereal magic that has been created here from the [ambiance], the food, the experience and especially the service is nothing I've experienced." Another top-rated, larger resort is the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, located east of Macakizi in Türkbükü. Built into the pine tree covered hillside, the sleek, modern property boasts two private sandy beaches and a serene spa with multiple pools. Rooms here start at $827 per night.
Beach clubs in Bodrum
Bodrum's reputation as the next Mykonos is justified by its newly opened lively beach clubs. In the summer of 2024, Mykonos' most famous beach club, Scorpios, opened an outpost in Bodrum. With bungalows and suites, a wellness center, and the iconic beach club, the second Scorpios brings the Greek island's party energy to Bodrum. Don't miss the new, top-rated Beach Club at The Bodrum Edition, which hosts world-famous DJs who play for the glamorous crowd at the hotel's picturesque beach. "Beautiful views and people... make sure you get here early for the awesome beach vibes and beats!" raved one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Post sunset, Bodrum nightlife concentrates in the city of Bodrum, where restaurants, clubs, and bars pulsate with music and crowds until late. A hidden gem is Mandalin, overlooking Bodrum Castle. A Tripadvisor reviewer praised Mandalin, writing, "The music and atmosphere were brilliant, great drinks and staff were so friendly."