Rick Steves Avoids Crowds On Greece's Popular Island, Mykonos, At This Underrated Beach

Anyone familiar with the work of Rick Steves knows that he prefers hidden gems over hotspots. Thus, it likely won't surprise you to learn that his penchant for the path less traveled extends to beachfronts. When it comes to a bustling, touristy destination like Mykonos, Steves has his eyes set on a laidback retreat at Agios Ioannis over fighting to claim a patch of sand at the island's more popular beaches.

Don't think the travel expert has skipped over Mykonos' most famous seaside haunts. Steves is acquainted with them. In a blog post, he wrote of "the ultimate party beach of the Greek isles," Paradise Beach. He explained that he spent time there as a student and even enjoyed these forays. After all, he called Mykonos "the very picture of the perfect Greek island town" on his website. How else could he know if he hadn't run the gamut?

Since his school days, Steves appears to have settled into loving the places that attract locals rather than tourists. For example, he prefers the quiet of sandy shores like Spetses and Hydra over the party-central locales he visited in his youth. In fact, Steves' favorite Greek island has chill beach scenes. As you might have guessed, much of the appeal of Agios Ioannis Beach for Steves also stems from its more low-key vibes.

