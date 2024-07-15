Rick Steves Avoids Crowds On Greece's Popular Island, Mykonos, At This Underrated Beach
Anyone familiar with the work of Rick Steves knows that he prefers hidden gems over hotspots. Thus, it likely won't surprise you to learn that his penchant for the path less traveled extends to beachfronts. When it comes to a bustling, touristy destination like Mykonos, Steves has his eyes set on a laidback retreat at Agios Ioannis over fighting to claim a patch of sand at the island's more popular beaches.
Don't think the travel expert has skipped over Mykonos' most famous seaside haunts. Steves is acquainted with them. In a blog post, he wrote of "the ultimate party beach of the Greek isles," Paradise Beach. He explained that he spent time there as a student and even enjoyed these forays. After all, he called Mykonos "the very picture of the perfect Greek island town" on his website. How else could he know if he hadn't run the gamut?
Since his school days, Steves appears to have settled into loving the places that attract locals rather than tourists. For example, he prefers the quiet of sandy shores like Spetses and Hydra over the party-central locales he visited in his youth. In fact, Steves' favorite Greek island has chill beach scenes. As you might have guessed, much of the appeal of Agios Ioannis Beach for Steves also stems from its more low-key vibes.
Head to Agios Ioannis Beach for a 'castaway' experience
When it comes to hidden gem spots, Rick Steves doesn't mince words. He called the more touristy areas of Mykonos "meat-market" destinations on his website. Not to worry though; Agios Ioannis does not number among the butcher's finest fare. "My favorite beach is Agios Ioannis, a remote patch of sand tucked behind a mountain ridge that gives me the feeling of being on a castaway isle," Steves stated. "Two restaurants share this sandy, idyllic Robinson Crusoe spot between Ornos and Kapari."
Steves added that the beach has loungers, which you are welcome to claim, though someone will find you to collect a rental fee. He also explained that you can easily visit Agios Ioannis via bus or car. Upon arrival, fans of 1980s rom-coms may recognize it as the filming site for "Shirley Valentine." Visitors can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling at this otherwise sleepy sandy seventh heaven, though Steves warns that even the family-oriented beaches in Greece tend to attract topless beachgoers.
Steves finds the most charm away from crowds
Rick Steves believes early risers are the type of travelers who will get the most out of their trip to Europe. Why? They avoid the crowds, allowing them to experience a place as a person rather than a sardine shoved in a can. Steves prefers waking up early to explore heavy tourist areas like Mykonos, which he described as "enduringly charming" without the throngs of people on his blog. Free of the distractions created by other travelers, Steves had the opportunity to wander the town on his own and reflect on the simple detail that makes Mykonos so beautiful.
Although he could choose to visit sites like museums, Steves wrote that the best of Mykonos lies elsewhere: "The real attraction here is poking around the streets: shopping, dining, clubbing, or — best of all — simply strolling." Before setting off for Agios Ioannis, take a look around the (hopefully) emptier morning streets of Mykonos. Maybe you'll lose yourself in the town, which Steves calls "a maze," and find comfort in the whitewashed walls and cobblestones. You can then retreat to the beach to escape the growing crowds as the day progresses.