Adventurers Flock To These Australian Mountains For Thrilling Hikes And Pretty Waterfalls

Revel in the Blue Mountain's most iconic vistas along the Prince Henry Cliff Walk. This 5-mile trek takes hikers past panoramic views of the expansive Megalong Valley, including rock formations and gushing waterfalls. Make sure to pack water and the best vacation hiking gear before heading out.

Begin your hike in the town of Leura at the Gordon Falls Reserve parking lot and follow the crest of the valley, overlooking the sweeping blue haze of eucalyptus groves while flocks of white sulfur-crested cockatoos soar overhead. After passing the cascading Leura Falls, the track continues to the park's most iconic landmark, Echo Point. From the cantilevered observation deck, gaze out over the verdant Jamison Valley and the Three Sisters rock formation — radiant sandstone towers named after an Aboriginal legend. Later, the trail crosses the gently flowing Katoomba Cascades before culminating at Scenic World.

Scenic World is home to unique attractions that offer visitors the best vistas of the Jamison Valley. To catch a bird's-eye view of the roaring Katoomba Falls (the Katoomba Cascades' big sister), hop on the Scenic Skyway. This suspended cable car transports visitors across a ravine, with plunging views of the waterfall and Mount Solitary, the valley's focal point — thrill-seekers should stand on the glass deck. Take a ride on the Scenic Railway, the steepest passenger railway in the world. At a whopping 52-degree incline, the funicular transports visitors through a cliff tunnel to the floor of the Jamison Valley.

