Adventurers Flock To These Australian Mountains For Thrilling Hikes And Pretty Waterfalls
Visions of Australia bring to mind the natural wonders of the Great Barrier Reef, the Sydney Harbor Bridge, and swoon-worthy coastal getaways. While most adventurers' bucket lists include swimming with great white sharks or climbing a 440-foot bridge, the country's scenic Blue Mountains boast epic canyons and jaw-dropping waterfalls.
Located in the Australian state of New South Wales on the eastern coast, this stunning national park is just a 90-minute drive (or a 2-hour train ride) from the cosmopolitan metropolis of Sydney. The Blue Mountains National Park is bursting with amazing scenery, from waterfalls and canyons to sandstone cliffs and lush valleys populated by eucalyptus trees, whose oil creates the landscape's hallmark blue haze for which it's named. The Blue Mountains are begging to be explored — so lace up your boots for spectacular hiking (or "bushwalking" for Aussies) through scenery fit for dinosaurs, or throw on a wetsuit and helmet for canyoneering.
Waterfalls and cablecars in Australia's Blue Mountains
Revel in the Blue Mountain's most iconic vistas along the Prince Henry Cliff Walk. This 5-mile trek takes hikers past panoramic views of the expansive Megalong Valley, including rock formations and gushing waterfalls. Make sure to pack water and the best vacation hiking gear before heading out.
Begin your hike in the town of Leura at the Gordon Falls Reserve parking lot and follow the crest of the valley, overlooking the sweeping blue haze of eucalyptus groves while flocks of white sulfur-crested cockatoos soar overhead. After passing the cascading Leura Falls, the track continues to the park's most iconic landmark, Echo Point. From the cantilevered observation deck, gaze out over the verdant Jamison Valley and the Three Sisters rock formation — radiant sandstone towers named after an Aboriginal legend. Later, the trail crosses the gently flowing Katoomba Cascades before culminating at Scenic World.
Scenic World is home to unique attractions that offer visitors the best vistas of the Jamison Valley. To catch a bird's-eye view of the roaring Katoomba Falls (the Katoomba Cascades' big sister), hop on the Scenic Skyway. This suspended cable car transports visitors across a ravine, with plunging views of the waterfall and Mount Solitary, the valley's focal point — thrill-seekers should stand on the glass deck. Take a ride on the Scenic Railway, the steepest passenger railway in the world. At a whopping 52-degree incline, the funicular transports visitors through a cliff tunnel to the floor of the Jamison Valley.
Canyoneering in the Blue Mountains
For more roaring waterfalls and spectacular scenery, hike the park's most beloved trail, the Grand Canyon Track. Located near the town of Blackheath, the Grand Canyon Track takes hikers on a 3.7-mile loop through the heart of the Blue Mountains. The trail begins at the Evans Lookout parking lot, where hikers descend into the canyon along a staircase surrounded by dense tropical vegetation straight out of "Jurassic Park." For a pro-tip, complete this hike in a counterclockwise direction for the best views.
Once you're on the canyon floor, the trail follows Greaves Creek, surrounded by undulating sandstone walls polished smooth by millennia of rushing water. The path is lined by leafy ferns and cushiony moss, featuring several creek crossings over stepping stones and cascading waterfalls. Coming back up, you'll find Evans Lookout, offering jaw-dropping panoramics of the tawny sandstone cliffs and emerald eucalyptus forests of Grose Valley.
For more epic action, adrenaline enthusiasts should book a canyoneering excursion with High and Wild Australian Adventures. Trek through native bushland, cannonball into rock pools, and abseil down a 98-foot waterfall while traversing the park's numerous canyons, all with the help of expert guides and professional equipment. There's no better way to get up close and personal with the best thrills in the Blue Mountains National Park. After your adventures, relax on the shores of the best beaches in Australia.