The Best Beaches In All Of Australia, According To Visitors
Australia has a vast waterfront thanks to the fact that it's a country surrounded by water on all sides. There are more than 16,000 miles of coastline around the nation, and more than half of it is sandy (the rest is rocky). It doesn't take a mathematician to realize that this means visitors will be able to find a whole lot of beachfront — the country has, in fact, more than 11,500 beaches. They range from small, intimate slips of sand, to vast, seemingly never-ending stretches, like the Ninety Mile Beach in the country's southeast.
Everyone in Australia has their favorite beach, depending on its location, consistent surf, or the lack of people found on it. But one thing is absolute about Australia's beaches — the choices are almost endless. That's why we are here to help you narrow down the options. We've cast a critical eye on lists of best beaches found across tourism sites and blogs, and come up with the best must-visit Australian beaches.
Byron Bay Main Beach
A trip to this beach is as much about the sand as the cool coastal town that it's named after. Byron Bay is a big draw for celebrities, with A-listers like Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron owning homes there. They are drawn not only by the waterfront but the vibe of the town, a place that's relaxed and bohemian — an easy place to chill and forget about your worries. It's also somewhere that offers consistent surfing all year round, a point not lost on this contributor on Google.
"Main Beach in Byron Bay offers a picturesque blend of golden sand and sky blue water," he says in his review. "Renowned for its consistent surf breaks, it's a haven for surfers of all levels. The sweeping coastline and iconic Cape Byron Lighthouse create a stunning backdrop, ideal for both relaxation and Instagram-worthy moments."
Wildlife fans might think about visiting from June through October when humpback whales ply the waters of the bay. Beware though, this gorgeous beach has the most shark attacks in the entire country.
Burleigh Heads Beach
"Absolutely stunning beach," beams a visitor on Tripadvisor. "Pristine sand, awesome water, and a very nice swell to splash around in, but also some nice breakers for those interested in surfing." A headland is the defining formation of this beach — hence the name — that appeals to both swimmers and surfers. The beach stretches for more than one mile, and apartments and condo towers back it, making Burleigh Heads a popular sunny getaway.
Waves around the headland are a magnet to boarders, and Burleigh Heads itself sits within the Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve, which runs between Burleigh Point and Snapper Rocks. Offshore, the breaks are legendary, while on land, pine trees provide some greenery to the scenery. Away from the water, dining is a big part of the draw to this coastal destination, located in Queensland state.
Cable Beach
Broome is a small town with a population of less than 15,000, but it's home to one of the best beaches. Cable Beach is famous throughout Australia, stretching for miles, and is best known for the camel rides that tourists take across it. "Cable Beach is the best beach in the world," mentions an Australian commenter on Tripadvisor. "... From the edge of the water to going into the ocean, there were no rocks or seaweeds. It is therefore the perfect beach for long-distance swimming during the dry season."
Unspooling along the coast for more than 10 miles, Cable Beach promises visitors brilliant white sand, clear turquoise seas, and water that is warm. The shore is populated by undulating dunes, and deep red cliffs, making the beach even more striking. At low tide, the beach seems to go on forever, and when the sandy flats are topped by a thin layer of water, and the sun begins to fade, the reflection of the reds, oranges, and purples on the beach are magical.
Coolum Beach
This laid-back town near Brisbane has fantastic sand and sea, and plenty of facilities nearby to make it feel like a complete destination. A contributor to Tripadvisor echoes these thoughts. "Loved the relaxed vibe of this place," they say. "Great clean beach with long stretch of sand for walks. Good selection of restaurants and cafes within walking distance from the beach." Behind the beach, visitors will encounter patches of grass, parks, homes, and banks of businesses catering to the vacationers.
Back on sand which is the color of honey, travelers can enjoy a leisurely dip in clear waters. The beach is more than a mile long and its northern end bleeds into Peregian Beach, with more beaches continuing up the coast beyond. In addition to swimming, Coolum Beach is a good spot for surfing, with surf schools taking students out to ride the waves.
Cossies Beach
The Australian territory of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands sits closer to Indonesia, a nation that's home to a little-known Indonesian archipelago with surreal beauty, than to Australia. An island that loosely forms a ring, it's a destination of leaning palms, soft sand, and clear turquoise water. "This small coral atoll with swaying palm trees and pearlescent white sand is the picture-perfect beach of our imaginations," explains the blog Yolo Traveller. "It has sublime snorkeling, soft sandy shores speckled with crazy crabs, picnic shelters for lazy lunching, and even a heritage trail with fascinating history from the World Wars."
While fabulous beaches are dotted all around the 27 islands — only two of them are populated by the islands' 600 residents — Cossies Beach stands out because it was named the best beach in Australia in 2017 in a book by a local beach connoisseur. The beach is on the uninhabited Direction Island which is so tiny that it has less than two miles of coastline. Best of all, it never gets busy because visitation numbers are limited to 144 each day for all the islands.
Cottesloe Beach
Buses and trains from the center of Perth, the biggest city in the state of Western Australia, bring sun seekers to this fabulous urban getaway. "Great beach for a swim," writes a commenter on Google. "Water is crystal clear and sand is pure white." It's only 15 minutes by car from the heart of the city, and while it's one of 19 beaches in Perth, it is perhaps the most beloved, known affectionately by residents as "Cott." On site, visitors will find lawns primed for lounging, soft sands, clear water, and Norfolk Pines that let sun seekers take a break from the heat and find some shade.
Since the beach faces west, it's a great spot for sunsets, which can be seen from the bars and restaurants near the waterfront. To enjoy the beach while something special is going on, visit during March's Sculpture by the Sea, where thought-provoking pieces are displayed close to the water. Perth is also the springboard for trips to Rottnest Island, the place where the most quokkas live.
Fairhaven Beach
This gorgeous beach sits on the Great Ocean Road, a striking piece of roadway that hugs the coastline of Victoria state. "It's absolutely stunning, if you're driving down the Great Ocean Road and looking for a safe spot to swim, this place is perfect, a lot of space not usually overcrowded even in summer, and there is enough parking available," asserts a traveler on Tripadvisor. This photogenic beach rumbles along the shore for more than three miles.
Stand at one end and you can make out the entire gentle curve of the beach, all the way to a point in the distance known as Devil's Elbow. There are plenty of options to swim and surf here, though rip currents do appear offshore. For tourists embarking on this iconic drive, and who like the idea of some beach time, this is a smart choice because it's the longest beach on the Great Ocean Road.
Gibson Beach
Also located on the Great Ocean Road, this beach is less about the sand itself and more about the views. Accessed by the Gibson Steps, the beach features dramatic rock stacks that make this drive such a beloved adventure for travelers from all over the world. "Gibson Steps in Victoria offers an unparalleled experience of nature's beauty," relays a contributor on Google.
"The landscape is simply breathtaking, with towering cliffs and the mesmerizing Southern Ocean. The highlight for me was witnessing the stunning sunset, painting the sky with vibrant hues." The beach is only really accessible when the tide is out somewhat. Once on the sand, travelers will appreciate the epic scale of the landscape, especially the giant rock stacks in the sea — two towers known as Gog and Magog. After you've descended the 86 steps to sea level, you'll see the 200-foot cliffs right behind you, making this a view to remember.
Hellfire Bay
"The beach is incredibly beautiful, possibly the most beautiful in Esperance," writes a commenter on Tripadvisor. "The water is very transparent and perfect for swimming as the bay is relatively sheltered." It's the rich blue hues of the water that draw the eye, that are so hypnotic to visitors. A lazy curl of white sand sits between two prominent headlands, and gentle turquoise and azure water laps at the shore all along.
The bay lies within Cape Le Grand National Park and is a fine place for a cool dip (the water's brisk there), or a leisurely picnic with sea views. It gets its name from the mythical St Elmo's fire, an electrical phenomenon known to produce blue wisps above the mast of a ship. The park itself is a fabulous destination, a slice of nature with granite formations, striking beaches (Lucky Bay, close to Hellfire Bay, is also a sight to behold), scrubby heath, and wildlife like possums and kangaroos.
Hyams Beach
If you're looking for the quintessential tropical beach with white sand as soft as confectioner's sugar, and water as blue as you can imagine, then this is the spot for you. The long sweep of Hyams Beach is backed by dense forest and invites long days of lazing on the sand and swimming in the clear sea. The beach is in the state of New South Wales (where Sydney is) but is closer to the Australian capital of Canberra than to the country's most populous, and perhaps famous, city.
Either way, it's a winner, as this visitor notes on Tripadvisor. "One of the best beaches we have ever been to," they say. "The sand was bright white & the water was crystal clear. We highly recommend it!" The small village of Hyams Beach is populated with vacation rental homes and luxury houses, while the trees and coastal areas are filled with pleasant walks and plenty of wildlife.
Palm Cove Beach
It's hard to beat this vacation village for its plush accommodations and plenty of spas near a striking beach. "Absolutely breathtaking beach," mentions a traveler on Tripadvisor. "The scenery with the palm trees, white sand, and crystal clear water is beautiful. The beach is clean and well patrolled." Palm Cove is situated less than an hour north of Cairns, in the upper reaches of the state of Queensland — Cairns is often a launching point for trips to the Great Barrier Reef.
The village is anchored by a walkway where melaleuca trees, some more than five centuries old, flank the sides. It's a tiny place, and bicycles and feet are commonplace methods for getting around. There are, of course, shops and places to eat, but the focus is very much on the beach. At Palm Cove jetty, anglers regularly catch flathead, cod, and Spanish mackerel.
Red Rock Beach
"This may be the best beach in NSW [New South Wales]," maintains a commentator on Google. "The water is so clear. Highly recommend!" The red rocks that give the beach its name contrast strongly with the clear turquoise waters and soft golden sand that are other visual treats of this destination. Sitting about 25 miles north of Coffs Harbour, the beach feels both relaxed and rugged, with lots of space for lounging, and gentle waves of water rolling into the shore.
A large headland dominates the northern end of the beach, and behind it, visitors will find the estuary of the Corindi River. It's a fascinating place to explore, with small tidal pools, snaking waterways of varying width and volume, and coastal walks. With only camping and a few lodging options in the area, this is a perfect spot for people looking to escape from the daily grind and enjoy nature.
Smith's Beach
In Western Australia's wine country, this beach has white sand, sea that is clear and blue, and sparse visitors. What more could you want? "One of the most beautiful beaches in the world," explains a traveler on Google. "Expansive white sand and clear, blue water. On a calm day, it is perfect for a relaxing swim. On other days, it is great for a surf or a body surf. I would truly recommend paying Smith's a visit if you are ever in Western Australia's south." Crowds tend to flock to attractions near Smith's Beach instead, ensuring that it's often quiet.
Yallingup Beach is a little to the north, a hamlet with places to stay, and its own stretch of sandy waterfront. South of Smith's Beach, the Aquarium presents granite rocks that shield a small lagoon, making it a good area for snorkeling. Smith's Beach sits on the Cape to Cape Track in the vineyard-rich Margaret River part of the state, a walk that takes in beaches, forests, caves, rocks, and cliffs.
Vivonne Bay Beach
On Kangaroo Island, you have to see this beach to believe that it's real. We've gazed upon it with awe in our eyes, and still feel like the setting and the color of the water were a dream. "This beach is a paradise with crystal clear blue waters and pristine white waves," is what a visitor has to say about it on Google. "The immaculate white sand is untouched and pure, creating a serene and idyllic escape for the soul."
Shaped like a giant U, and unraveling along the coast for more than three miles, Vivonne Bay is largely undeveloped. That said, there are places to stay, like rental cottages, close by. You can walk out and relax in water that sits as high as your waist, or for a real thrill, stroll to the end of the jetty at the southern end of the beach, and leap into the endless blue.
Whitehaven Beach
Based on this post on Tripadvisor, this beach on Whitsunday Island might just be paradise on Earth. "The silica sand is pure white and feels like talcum powder," they say. "I discovered the sand was so fine that you could sculpt a face in it! The water is turquoise blue and the waves are gentle. Yes, various excursion boats drop off people at the same end of the beach, but a 15-minute stroll will bring you to stretches with almost no one."
The beach is a big hit on Tripadvisor, winning the site's award for best global beach in 2021. It's on the east coast of an island that is wholly within the Whitsunday Islands National Park, so it's judiciously protected too. The seascape is a big draw to the islands that are a top Australian getaway, not surprising since they are also a short hop from the Great Barrier Reef. As expected, the snorkeling and swimming at Whitehaven Beach are memorable.
Wineglass Bay
The southernmost state of Australia, Tasmania is often lauded for its wilderness, and sense of untamed nature. There are also many reasons to visit Tasmania right now. The physical comeliness of Tassie, as locals call it, will be on display at Wineglass Bay, a curving bay that might leave onlookers speechless. "Beautiful spot to visit," notes a commenter on Tripadvisor. "Worth taking your swimmers for a dip in the crystal clear water. You could spend hours here if you have enough suncream, water, and snacks."
For some visitors, this is a bucket-list destination, set on the Freycinet Peninsula, and in the Freycinet National Park. It's a curving sweep of sand, whose contours aren't dissimilar to that of a wine glass, with its edges rimmed by granite hills and peaks. Getting there requires boarding a cruise, or making the trek to the lookout point, before descending to a beach where the sand is soft and fine.
Methodology
Anyone who has visited Australia will know that when it comes to its more than 11,000 beaches, they will be spoiled for choice. That makes putting together a list of the best beaches in the country a tricky proposition. We started by looking at sites like the official Australian tourism board pages, and blogs such as Concrete Playground, to get a sense of some of the country's sandy highlights.
We also earmarked beaches that we'd personally been to and could vouch for any final selection. Using personal testimony from travelers who had been to the beaches, via sites like Google and Tripadvisor, we were able to add substance to our selections and give you a sense of what is really so great about each individual destination.