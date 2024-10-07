The Scenic Activity Rick Steves Says Is One Of The Best Parts Of Cruising

There are plenty of reasons to book a cruise, from onboard entertainment to beautiful ports of call. But sometimes, the greatest pleasures in life — and cruising — are also the simplest. According to Rick Steves, this scenic yet simple activity is one of the best parts of cruise vacations.

So, what activity does the renowned travel expert rave about? Rick Steves loves catching the sunset from the ship's deck. The great thing about large vessels is that there's plenty of room to post up and enjoy the scenery. Plus, on the open water, you'll have an unobstructed view. You can sit back and relax as you watch the sun disappear over the horizon — and if you don't already know, sunsets on cruise ships are extra special. There's nothing quite like the contrast of orange fire against turquoise water. As the light fades, the colors intensify until the sun resembles a deep red sliver on the ocean's surface. Once it vanishes, you'll notice stars multiplying (or, if you're really lucky, see the Northern Lights while cruising!). Of course, the sunrise is equally beautiful if you wake up early enough to catch this colorful dance in reverse.

Watching the sunset or sunrise seems like an obvious activity, yet with all the distractions onboard, you'd be surprised how many people miss out. Many passengers don't wake up in time to watch the sunrise and are often getting ready for dinner during sunset. Luckily, this can be a blessing since the decks are typically less crowded. With that said, we recommend scouting out the best vantage points possible and timing things perfectly to maximize your viewing experience.