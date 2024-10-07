The Scenic Activity Rick Steves Says Is One Of The Best Parts Of Cruising
There are plenty of reasons to book a cruise, from onboard entertainment to beautiful ports of call. But sometimes, the greatest pleasures in life — and cruising — are also the simplest. According to Rick Steves, this scenic yet simple activity is one of the best parts of cruise vacations.
So, what activity does the renowned travel expert rave about? Rick Steves loves catching the sunset from the ship's deck. The great thing about large vessels is that there's plenty of room to post up and enjoy the scenery. Plus, on the open water, you'll have an unobstructed view. You can sit back and relax as you watch the sun disappear over the horizon — and if you don't already know, sunsets on cruise ships are extra special. There's nothing quite like the contrast of orange fire against turquoise water. As the light fades, the colors intensify until the sun resembles a deep red sliver on the ocean's surface. Once it vanishes, you'll notice stars multiplying (or, if you're really lucky, see the Northern Lights while cruising!). Of course, the sunrise is equally beautiful if you wake up early enough to catch this colorful dance in reverse.
Watching the sunset or sunrise seems like an obvious activity, yet with all the distractions onboard, you'd be surprised how many people miss out. Many passengers don't wake up in time to watch the sunrise and are often getting ready for dinner during sunset. Luckily, this can be a blessing since the decks are typically less crowded. With that said, we recommend scouting out the best vantage points possible and timing things perfectly to maximize your viewing experience.
The best vantage point for sunset and sunrise on a cruise
Getting the best vantage point on board requires an understanding of the ship's positioning in relation to the sun. This positioning changes throughout your journey, so check the cruise map and schedule to see when you'll be sailing versus docked. If you know where you're headed, you can easily determine which direction you'll be facing en route. At port, those with a balcony should take full advantage of the view. Depending on the room's orientation, guests may want to set that alarm to wake up to a stunning San Juan sunrise or bask in the glow of a Bahamian sunset.
Passengers with interior cabins need not fret; there is plenty of space on deck to enjoy the viewing experience. The best location depends on where the sun's position is! It's always ideal to face the sun to catch the widest array of colors. This could be the bow, forward, or even midship. Sitting outdoors offers a clearer view, particularly for photographs. However, when it's windy or cold, snagging a seat by a large window may be more comfortable. We suggest trying out a few spots throughout your trip to find your favorite.
How to maximize your sunrise or sunset experience
To maximize your viewing pleasure, consider the general ambiance of where you choose to sit. Overly crowded areas can detract from the experience, even if they have the best line of sight. Do some recon and pick out a spot well in advance so you're not scrambling at the last minute. Also, think about what activities go hand-in-hand with the view. Perhaps you'd enjoy sipping hot coffee as the sun rises or soaking in the hot tub at sunset. Alternatively, stroll around the running track for gorgeous panoramic views.
The most important detail of catching the perfect sunrise or sunset is timing. After all, these events won't wait for you. When sailing, a sunset can last several hours or a few minutes, depending on your direction and speed. We suggest carving out time in your daily schedule for one or the other daily (or both!). Use a sunrise/sunset app to track the exact times. Cruise itineraries often note sunrise and sunset hours as well.
Want a memento of your perfect sunrise or sunset? Don't forget that camera! If you have to run back to your room, you might miss the moment altogether. Bear in mind that the sunrise starts well before the sun appears in the sky. Set your alarm an hour early to stake out prime real estate and watch the beauty unfold. Smartphone cameras can take incredible cruise photos, but don't be afraid to play around with that old-school camera as well — and don't limit yourself to solely the vista. The golden hour gives everything a gorgeous glow, so snap those selfies and take photos of friends and family.