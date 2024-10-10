The Under-The-Radar Amalfi Coast Hikes With Views As Scenic As Path Of The Gods And No Crowds
With pastel cities perched on staggering cliffs, the azure waters of the Mediterranean, and chilled limoncello, the Amalfi Coast is the pinnacle of European summer holidays. Located in southern Italy in the province of Campania, the Amalfi Coast stretches 34 miles and is dotted with 13 picturesque villages, from the soft hues of luxurious Positano to the hilltop views of Ravello. No euro summer would be complete without lounging on the Amalfi Coast's stunning beaches or exploring secret medieval towns, but this iconic stretch of coastline also boasts incredible vistas and striking scenery, perfect for hiking.
The Path of the Gods or "il Sentiero degli dei" is the Amalfi Coast's most famous hike. This 5.8-mile trail traverses the coast between the towns of Bomerano and Positano, offering jaw-dropping panoramics of the Mediterranean Sea, rugged coastline, and picturesque towns nestled between cliffs. In addition to being exceptionally beautiful, the Path of the Gods gets exceptionally busy, especially during summer. Skip the crowds and opt for two of the Amalfi Coast's lesser-known but equally jaw-dropping hikes. Traverse down hundreds of stairs from Ravello to Maiori along the ancient Path of the Lemons, or seep in history while hiking from the Amalfi Coast's oldest village, Scala. Lace up your shoes, pack your bags with the best hiking gear to take on vacation, and set out on these two beautiful and underrated hikes.
Ravello to Maiori
The first hike begins in Ravello, a captivating hilltop village oozing with glitz and glam. Check out the Villa Rufolo, complete with intricate Moorish architecture and pristine gardens, or venture out on Villa Cimbrone's spine-tingling Terrace of Infinity. At over 1,200 feet high, this striking observation deck offers some of the best views on the Amalfi Coast.
The 1.5-hour walk from Ravello to Maiori takes hikers down many steps, offering sweeping coastal views along a winding path lined by olive and cypress trees while the scent of jasmine dances on the breeze. The trail passes through Torello, a small settlement once used as a defense point for Ravello with stunning views and a small 13th-century church, Chiesa San Michele Arcangelo. Hikers will also go through the seaside town of Minori. Kick back and soak in the relaxed vibes of this former fishing village over a chilled limoncello away from the crowds of Positano. Continue from Minori to Maiori along the Path of the Lemons, an ancient walking trail used to transport Amalfi's cherished lemons to be shipped and sold abroad. This route takes walkers past charming old lemon groves and sweeping ocean vistas to the waterfront town of Maiori. Unwind after a morning of walking under a colorful umbrella on the village's sandy shores and be cooled by the Mediterranean breeze.
Scala to Amalfi
Just above Ravello on the outskirts of the lush Ferreire Valley is the enchanting town of Scala. As one of the oldest villages on the Amalfi Coast, Scala is divided into smaller settlements. Rich in history, this 1.8-mile walk from Scala to Amalfi takes a little over an hour and is filled with scenic views and extraordinary landmarks. Beginning at the Palazzo d'Amelio, the trail leads hikers to the hamlet of Minuta. Don't miss the Church of Santissima Annuziata, one of the oldest churches on the Amalfi Coast, dating back to the 12th century. From Minuta, the trail continues through Pontone. This charming village features the 12th-century ruins of the Basilica of Sant'Eustachio, whose crumbling edifice looms over the sparkling sea.
From Pontone, the trail winds down to the coastal town of Amalfi. Smack-dab in the center of this idyllic Italian coastline, Amalfi is one of the best-loved towns on the coast. Once a powerful maritime republic, this seaside village has become a hotspot for vacationers, given its postcard-perfect appearance. Explore the white-washed city center, marvel at the striking checkered facade of the Amalfi Cathedral, or enjoy a limoncello spritz at Mar di Cobalto while overlooking Italy's iconic coastline. You can continue your Amalfi journey through the underrated medieval town of Atrani.