The Under-The-Radar Amalfi Coast Hikes With Views As Scenic As Path Of The Gods And No Crowds

With pastel cities perched on staggering cliffs, the azure waters of the Mediterranean, and chilled limoncello, the Amalfi Coast is the pinnacle of European summer holidays. Located in southern Italy in the province of Campania, the Amalfi Coast stretches 34 miles and is dotted with 13 picturesque villages, from the soft hues of luxurious Positano to the hilltop views of Ravello. No euro summer would be complete without lounging on the Amalfi Coast's stunning beaches or exploring secret medieval towns, but this iconic stretch of coastline also boasts incredible vistas and striking scenery, perfect for hiking.

The Path of the Gods or "il Sentiero degli dei" is the Amalfi Coast's most famous hike. This 5.8-mile trail traverses the coast between the towns of Bomerano and Positano, offering jaw-dropping panoramics of the Mediterranean Sea, rugged coastline, and picturesque towns nestled between cliffs. In addition to being exceptionally beautiful, the Path of the Gods gets exceptionally busy, especially during summer. Skip the crowds and opt for two of the Amalfi Coast's lesser-known but equally jaw-dropping hikes. Traverse down hundreds of stairs from Ravello to Maiori along the ancient Path of the Lemons, or seep in history while hiking from the Amalfi Coast's oldest village, Scala. Lace up your shoes, pack your bags with the best hiking gear to take on vacation, and set out on these two beautiful and underrated hikes.

