Ride One Of The World's Longest Waterslides At This Family-Friendly Adventure Park In Asia

Looking for a memorable family-friendly getaway destination? Well, you may have just found it. Nestled within the tropical rainforest of Penang Island, Malaysia is an extraordinary theme park called ESCAPE Penang. It is easily one of the absolute best water parks for kids and adults, with activities ranging from high ropes and obstacle courses to Dead Sea-inspired pools and heart-pumping waterslides. ESCAPE Penang is most famously known for having the world's longest waterslide, which opened to the public in 2019. It's so long that you have to take a chairlift to get to the top. The waterslide zips through the forest, and no trees were cut down in its construction, so you'll be treated to lush jungle views the whole way down. In fact, the park has planted over 1,500 trees since its opening to revive the area's natural beauty. It also relies on sustainable, energy-saving, and eco-friendly systems to keep the park running.

There's so much to do on Penang Island in addition to visiting this world-class waterpark, making it one of the best islands for family vacations. Another family-friendly hotspot is the Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm, a massive indoor space with tropical live butterflies, insects, and reptiles. The Habitat Penang Hill allows you to explore the Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has a zipline, tree-top trail, and suspension bridge through the million-year-old rainforest, as well as year-round camping under the stars. Let's dive into everything you need to know about ESCAPE Penang so you can start planning the ultimate all ages family vacation.