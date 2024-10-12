Ride One Of The World's Longest Waterslides At This Family-Friendly Adventure Park In Asia
Looking for a memorable family-friendly getaway destination? Well, you may have just found it. Nestled within the tropical rainforest of Penang Island, Malaysia is an extraordinary theme park called ESCAPE Penang. It is easily one of the absolute best water parks for kids and adults, with activities ranging from high ropes and obstacle courses to Dead Sea-inspired pools and heart-pumping waterslides. ESCAPE Penang is most famously known for having the world's longest waterslide, which opened to the public in 2019. It's so long that you have to take a chairlift to get to the top. The waterslide zips through the forest, and no trees were cut down in its construction, so you'll be treated to lush jungle views the whole way down. In fact, the park has planted over 1,500 trees since its opening to revive the area's natural beauty. It also relies on sustainable, energy-saving, and eco-friendly systems to keep the park running.
There's so much to do on Penang Island in addition to visiting this world-class waterpark, making it one of the best islands for family vacations. Another family-friendly hotspot is the Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm, a massive indoor space with tropical live butterflies, insects, and reptiles. The Habitat Penang Hill allows you to explore the Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has a zipline, tree-top trail, and suspension bridge through the million-year-old rainforest, as well as year-round camping under the stars. Let's dive into everything you need to know about ESCAPE Penang so you can start planning the ultimate all ages family vacation.
Planning your trip to ESCAPE Penang
Described as Malaysia's best theme park, ESCAPE Penang offers endless thrills in a lush tropical setting. It has 40 attractions, including ziplines, high ropes excursions, and of course, waterslides galore. The main attraction is the longest waterslide in the world, appropriately called "The Longest," which won a Guinness World Record when it opened. Specifically, it's the world's longest inner tube slide, spanning 3,645 feet through the rainforest. A dedicated chairlift whisks you to the top of the hill where the adventure begins. The slide will send you zig-zagging among the treetops for a full three minutes and ends with a plunge into a small pool at the end.
Thrill-seekers of almost all ages are welcome on this slide. The waterpark welcomes kids and kids at heart to let loose and have fun. At ESCAPE Penang, there are four age groups: Future Kids (ages 0 to 3), Kids (ages 4 to 12), Big Kids (ages 13 to 60), and Super Kids (ages 61 to 100 or more). Leave your adult worries at the door because this place is all about childlike wonder, but that's not to say that you won't have opportunities to take it easy and unwind. Float the day away in the Dead Sea Pool, or hit the waves at the Wave Ball, a wave pool that recreates the feeling of being in the ocean. There's also the ESCAPE Club, a swim-up bar where you can relax and socialize.
To make your visit a weekend-long getaway, spend a few nights at BASE CAMP, the theme park's private campground. It is a large fenced property with all of the essentials provided, including tents, toilets, showers, Wi-Fi, barbecues, 24-hour security, and even a karaoke stage for evening entertainment. You'll have to come prepared with your own bedding, mattress, food, toiletries, chargers, and power banks.