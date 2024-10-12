The Type Of Museums In Europe Rick Steves Warns Are Total Tourist Traps

There are plenty of places throughout Europe with morbid medieval histories. The medieval hole prisons in Nuremberg, for example, with its shackles, thumbscrews, and gruesome guided tours. The Tower of London is also a ghoulish place, although it was nearby Tower Hill that saw the vast majority of executions. These are sites of legitimate historical interest, unlike the numerous "torture museums" scattered across Europe.

Rick Steves laments the preponderance of "juvenile torture exhibits" that do good business by appealing to what he terms the "lowest desires of dumbed-down travelers." These exhibits are so widespread across Europe's large cities that Steves suspects that there is a "gory-gear catalog" somewhere distributing iron maidens and other diabolical torture equipment.

Tourist traps come in many forms. They can be shallow landmarks like the Blarney Stone, commercial restaurants like Hard Rock Cafe, or tourist-riddled gridlocks like Times Square. Some are worse than others, and that is true of Europe's torture museums. Still, the general advice is the same — avoid.