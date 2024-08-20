The Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions In The World, According To Reviews

During the Cold War, the city of Berlin was separated into four parts, one governed by the Soviet Union and three by the American and Allied authorities. To get into West Berlin, intrepid travelers had to pass through Checkpoint Charlie, sometimes surrounded by Soviet and American tanks, especially during periods of high tension. But nowadays, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it's a slightly less fraught experience. Still, that doesn't mean it's a worthwhile one: Many tourists have complained about Checkpoint Charlie being a tourist trap.

"It was a total waste of time going here. It's nothing more than a hut in the middle of the street, a sandbag wall to pose for photos and the famous 'You are leaving the American sector' sign. The shops around were selling cheap souvenirs and pseudo- American food such as hot dogs, etc," complained a Tripadvisor user. Another added, "Certainly not worth going out of your way to visit unless you're simply after a tick in the box." If you still decide to stop by, make sure you skip getting the souvenir stamp for your passport offered at Checkpoint Charlie, as it could make your travel document unusable.