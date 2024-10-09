Ditch The Maldives For This Affordable Adults-Only Resort In Greece With Beautiful Bungalows

The atmosphere at Stella Island is one of laid-back luxury, with lagoon-style pools that loop through the entire resort, creating a soothing ambiance. The rooms and bungalows reflect the tranquil vibe of the resort, offering different levels of luxury. Guests can choose rooms with private balconies overlooking the lagoon, suites with direct access to the pool via wooden decks, or private bungalows with terraces and personal pools. These accommodations deliver the perfect combination of privacy and comfort, making them an ideal choice for a romantic retreat.

Those seeking ultimate relaxation have the option of going to the Anassa Spa, a sanctuary where wellness and luxury come together. The spa offers a range of restorative therapies by Elemis, as well as romantic couples' treatments. The facilities include a sauna, indoor heated pool, Jacuzzi, and both indoor and outdoor fitness rooms. All this is complemented by stunning views of the sea.

Food lovers will rejoice at the diverse dining options available at Stella Island. With five unique restaurants on-site, there's something to suit every taste. Oceania Restaurant offers fresh seafood for those craving the flavors of the sea, while Vegera serves traditional Cretan and Greek dishes. Umami Restaurant brings the tastes of the East, and La Parilla specializes in grilled steaks. For those in the mood for Mexican cuisine, Paraiso is the place to be. With a variety of on-site cocktail bars, guests can also indulge in expertly crafted drinks while enjoying the serene surroundings.

