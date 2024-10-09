Ditch The Maldives For This Affordable Adults-Only Resort In Greece With Beautiful Bungalows
When most people dream of overwater bungalows, the Maldives is often the first destination that comes to mind. However, Greece offers a hidden gem for couples seeking an exclusive, adults-only experience without the hefty price tag. Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa in Crete is a 5-star retreat that rivals the exotic allure of the Maldives. With stunning water bungalows, this resort is an ideal alternative for couples looking to reconnect, relax, and unwind in a serene and luxurious setting.
Located in Aposelemis on the enchanting island of Crete, Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa is conveniently set just 20 minutes from Heraklion Airport. Visitors can easily reach the resort by taxi transfer or taking a bus from Heraklion, making it an accessible escape for travelers. Stella Island offers more than just a picturesque location — its impressive range of amenities ensures a memorable stay. From luxurious accommodations to exceptional dining and relaxation options, this romantic resort has everything needed for a perfect getaway.
Escape to ultimate relaxation at Stella Island
The atmosphere at Stella Island is one of laid-back luxury, with lagoon-style pools that loop through the entire resort, creating a soothing ambiance. The rooms and bungalows reflect the tranquil vibe of the resort, offering different levels of luxury. Guests can choose rooms with private balconies overlooking the lagoon, suites with direct access to the pool via wooden decks, or private bungalows with terraces and personal pools. These accommodations deliver the perfect combination of privacy and comfort, making them an ideal choice for a romantic retreat.
Those seeking ultimate relaxation have the option of going to the Anassa Spa, a sanctuary where wellness and luxury come together. The spa offers a range of restorative therapies by Elemis, as well as romantic couples' treatments. The facilities include a sauna, indoor heated pool, Jacuzzi, and both indoor and outdoor fitness rooms. All this is complemented by stunning views of the sea.
Food lovers will rejoice at the diverse dining options available at Stella Island. With five unique restaurants on-site, there's something to suit every taste. Oceania Restaurant offers fresh seafood for those craving the flavors of the sea, while Vegera serves traditional Cretan and Greek dishes. Umami Restaurant brings the tastes of the East, and La Parilla specializes in grilled steaks. For those in the mood for Mexican cuisine, Paraiso is the place to be. With a variety of on-site cocktail bars, guests can also indulge in expertly crafted drinks while enjoying the serene surroundings.
Explore the wonders of Crete
Crete is famous for its stunning beaches and lush greenery, making it paradise for nature lovers. During your stay at Stella Island, you can explore some of the island's most beautiful beaches, such as Elafonissi with its pink sands and Vai with its unique palm forest. For those interested in history, Crete has no shortage of cultural attractions. The nearby Heraklion area is home to the archaeological site of Knossos, an ancient Minoan palace, and several fascinating museums, including the Heraklion Archaeological Museum, which houses some of the world's most precious Minoan art.
In addition to its natural beauty and historical wonders, Crete is also known for its lively nightlife. The town of Hersonissos, close to Stella Island, offers a wide array of taverns, bars, and clubs where you can dance the night away or enjoy a romantic evening under the stars. The best time to visit Crete is during the warm months of May through October, when the weather is perfect for beach days and outdoor activities. The island enjoys a Mediterranean climate, with mild winters and hot summers, making it an appealing destination all year round.
If you've been dreaming of a luxurious overwater bungalow experience but want an alternative to the Maldives, Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa in Crete is an ideal choice. Boasting world-class amenities, stunning lagoon pools, indulgent dining options, and a serene adults-only atmosphere, this resort provides everything you need for a romantic and rejuvenating getaway in Greece. Crete's breathtaking beaches, rich history, and vibrant nightlife only add to the appeal, making it a destination you won't want to miss.