The Affordable Hotel Trend Making Your Girls Trip Dreams Come True
When you want to get away from the world's stressors, there is no better remedy than a girls trip. Picture a childhood slumber party, but this time with the freedom to stay up as late as you want. Getting together for a group trip is a wonderful idea, but it can be pricey. Depending on how many people you have, you could be booking several hotel rooms or sleeping two to a bed, inadvertently spooning your bestie. If you're rethinking the idea of an Airbnb or vacation rental, a recent hotel trend may give you more room in your budget for activities. A number of hotels now offer rooms with bunk beds. Yes, we're talking about those wonderful stacked sleeping accommodations that remind you of a childhood bedroom, summer camp, or dorm room.
Even if you once spent hours fighting with your sibling over who got the top bunk, there are plenty of reasons to love these beds for a group trip. There are a variety of room sizes and prices, but unlike what you may have had in your bedroom as a kid, hotels are offering more than just stacked twin frames. Your bed could include an outlet, personal lighting, or privacy curtains. Plus, you'll get fresh towels and a clean room each day, unlike many vacation rentals. They say that youth is wasted on the young, so get the ladies together, grab some puzzles, and chat until midnight without having to share the same mattress. Aside from providing a communal space for women, these rooms can also be great for families with kids or groups of travelers.
Hotels that have bunk beds
The bunk bed trend is in full swing at Hotel Max in Seattle, Washington. They have rooms that sleep five, with a full bed, a twin bed, and a twin bunk bed. This 375-square-foot room also has extra seating, a fridge, and a large bathroom. If you're heading to Detroit, you'll find bunk bed rooms at The Siren Hotel downtown. These are rather small at around 170 square feet, but they include one twin bunk bed, a flat-screen TV, and blackout curtains so you can sleep in. However, keep in mind that you can fall out of bunk beds without rails.
If New Jersey is your destination, The Asbury Hotel has two bunk bed options. The Quad room sleeps four guests with two bunk beds, a private bathroom, and a lockable closet. If you have more friends with you, check out the Octo room, which has eight spots in four bunk beds with a seating area, personal safes, and a mini-fridge. (If you use the safe, put a shoe in it so you don't forget your valuables.) Not everyone wants to sleep up high, so the Luxe in Los Angeles has a Family Suite, which is a studio-style room with a bunk bed, a regular bed, a sofa, and a double vanity. This is a fun alternative to a traditional hotel stay and can save you some money when traveling with a group. For more lodging tips, follow travel expert Rick Steves' advice for finding accommodations on a budget.