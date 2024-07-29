The One Simple Step That Ensures You Never Forget Anything In A Hotel Safe

Whenever you leave your hotel room, you probably stash all your valuables in the safe to keep them, well, safe. The downside to this is they're so well-hidden that you might completely forget you shoved them there when checking out. To dodge this rookie mistake, Esther Sturrus, a flight attendant for KLM who went viral on TikTok for her hotel tips, has a clever hack: "Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel/shoe in it so you won't forget it!," she advised. And it makes total sense, especially if you use one of your favorite shoes or the only pair you brought along. You wouldn't check out of your hotel wearing just one shoe, right? It's actually pretty genius.

As for the rest of your belongings that can't be locked up in the safe? Travel expert Patricia Hajifotiou has a tried-and-true method: Check the three important B's — bed, bathroom, and balcony. "Look at and under your bed and check under the sheets," she told USA Today. "In the bathroom, check behind the curtain to see if you left your shampoo or your shaving device. And on the balcony, make sure you didn't hang anything out to dry." Oh, and always trust your gut. "Did you forget something in your room?" travel writer Christopher Elliot suggested asking yourself. If your intuition is saying yes, it's worth doing another sweep of the room.