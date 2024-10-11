The Only Destination In California Where You Can Set Up Camp Directly On A Gorgeous Lake
Not many people can say that they've camped on the surface of a lake, but Lake Oroville in Butte County, California offers visitors the opportunity to pitch tents on floating campsites and enjoy a vacation on the water. California is known for its gorgeous bodies of water (after all, it's home to hidden coastal towns filled with beaches and boutiques and one of the most-filmed lakes in the world), and Lake Oroville is no exception. Located in central California, about an hour and a half north of Sacramento, Lake Oroville offers a ton of activities to visitors; from fishing and boating to hiking and camping, the lake is brimming with things to do.
Besides its literal on-the-water campsites, Lake Oroville is unique for its position next to the Oroville Dam, the highest dam in the United States, standing at an impressive 770 feet tall. The lake is a reservoir created by the dam, making it the second largest man-made lake in California, with a whopping 167 miles of shoreline at max volume. So grab all the gear you need for a camping trip, a swimsuit, and get ready to dive into a once-in-a-lifetime experience camping on the waters of Lake Oroville.
Camping on the water: floating campsites
Lake Oroville is home to ten distinctive floating campsites accessible by kayak, jet ski, or whatever type of vessel floats your boat. If you don't have your own watercraft, boats are available to rent at the Bidwell Canyon Marina. The campsites are composed of buoyant double-decker platforms. The upper deck is open for pitching tents, while the lower deck houses the site's amenities, including a toilet, grill, storage area, and sink with running water (not potable, so come prepared). Fire up the grill for a killer barbecue, cannonball off the top deck, or sunbathe while enjoying all the comforts this special campsite provides.
These floating accommodations can host up to fifteen people and three vessels, making them perfect for a long weekend with family and friends. Make sure to snag your spot early; these campsites open six months in advance and often sell out. They're the ideal home base for exploring everything Lake Oroville has to offer.
Hike, paddle board, and fish on Lake Oroville
To stretch your legs and get epic lake views, check out Lake Oroville's miles of trails. Hiking beginners or those looking for a less strenuous path should check out Kelly Ridge Point. Parking at the Lake Oroville Visitor's Center, this 3-mile walk takes hikers along a well-established gravel path through a forest to a lakeside overlook with sweeping vistas of boats anchored in the bay and the back side of the Oroville Dam. Those looking for a little more of a challenge should check out the Dan Beebe Trail. This 12-mile hike begins in Saddle Dam and traverses the lakeshore, past Kelly Ridge and the Oroville Dam, towards the city of Oroville. Don't forget to arrange a shuttle or taxi to retrieve you at the end of this point-to-point trail.
Angler enthusiasts can take advantage of Lake Oroville's exceptional fishing. Cast your line into the sparkling waters to hook a Coho salmon or green sunfish to take home for dinner, or experts may want to try their hand in one of the annual bass-fishing tournaments. Fishermen are free to reel 'em in year-round as long as you have a California sport fishing license.
If waiting for a fish to bite isn't your definition of a good time, head over to the Forebay Aquatic Center for water sports rentals. Explore the tranquil bay by kayak, or rent "The Beast," a massive 18-foot inflatable paddleboard. However you choose to get in the water, you're in for the ultimate family adventure during your floating campground experience.