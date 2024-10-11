The Only Destination In California Where You Can Set Up Camp Directly On A Gorgeous Lake

Not many people can say that they've camped on the surface of a lake, but Lake Oroville in Butte County, California offers visitors the opportunity to pitch tents on floating campsites and enjoy a vacation on the water. California is known for its gorgeous bodies of water (after all, it's home to hidden coastal towns filled with beaches and boutiques and one of the most-filmed lakes in the world), and Lake Oroville is no exception. Located in central California, about an hour and a half north of Sacramento, Lake Oroville offers a ton of activities to visitors; from fishing and boating to hiking and camping, the lake is brimming with things to do.

Advertisement

Besides its literal on-the-water campsites, Lake Oroville is unique for its position next to the Oroville Dam, the highest dam in the United States, standing at an impressive 770 feet tall. The lake is a reservoir created by the dam, making it the second largest man-made lake in California, with a whopping 167 miles of shoreline at max volume. So grab all the gear you need for a camping trip, a swimsuit, and get ready to dive into a once-in-a-lifetime experience camping on the waters of Lake Oroville.