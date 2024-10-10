One Of America's Most Picturesque Mountain Ranges For Outdoor Adventure Crosses State Borders

Named for the iconic rams that call their peaks home, the Bighorn Mountains are a true western gem. Extending for 150 miles from northern Wyoming into southern Montana, this sister range of the Rockies is often overlooked in favor of its more famous sibling. Still, the Bighorns offer scads of rugged splendor and adventure for outdoors enthusiasts and are well worth visiting for anyone keen to dive into the natural treasures of the western U.S.

Situated within the national forest bearing their name, the Bighorns are formidable mountains in their own right, with two peaks — Cloud Peak and Black Tooth Mountain — reaching heights of over 13,000 feet. The range is also teeming with wildlife, including deer, elk, moose, black bears, mountain lions, and both bald and golden eagles.

While most anywhere in the Bighorns is worth checking out, the Cloud Peak Wilderness is the range's most pristine and arguably prettiest area. This zone of protected, roadless, high-mountain terrain is as wild as it gets, and hikers flock here by the thousands to experience solitude in untouched surroundings. That said, you can also enjoy the glory of the Bighorns from the comfort of your vehicle, as U.S. Highway 14 — which crosses the range — has been designated as an official scenic byway.

