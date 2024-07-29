Breathtaking Trails That Bikers Should Visit At Least Once, According To Riders

Millions of Americans ride a bike at least once a year (per Statista), either for pleasure, as a way to stay fit, or to make their daily commute to work or school. However, cycling also comes with its share of dangers, with bike road deaths in the United States often hitting 800 or more each year (via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). As anyone who has cycled on busy streets alongside roaring traffic can attest, trying to navigate a host of vehicles and their often less-than-chill drivers can also be a real headache.

The increased use of dedicated bicycle lanes in cities certainly helps riders feel safer, but these features remain part of the urban fabric. They also force their users to follow stop-start traffic patterns. For those who enjoy the liberating feeling of a bicycle ride, such halting progress can be grating. Instead, why not find a bike trail devoid of cars, metropolitan disorder, and traffic lights? Looking at rankings, blogs, and reviews, we've narrowed down a list of bike trails around the world with amazing scenery worth seeking out.