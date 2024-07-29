Breathtaking Trails That Bikers Should Visit At Least Once, According To Riders
Millions of Americans ride a bike at least once a year (per Statista), either for pleasure, as a way to stay fit, or to make their daily commute to work or school. However, cycling also comes with its share of dangers, with bike road deaths in the United States often hitting 800 or more each year (via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). As anyone who has cycled on busy streets alongside roaring traffic can attest, trying to navigate a host of vehicles and their often less-than-chill drivers can also be a real headache.
The increased use of dedicated bicycle lanes in cities certainly helps riders feel safer, but these features remain part of the urban fabric. They also force their users to follow stop-start traffic patterns. For those who enjoy the liberating feeling of a bicycle ride, such halting progress can be grating. Instead, why not find a bike trail devoid of cars, metropolitan disorder, and traffic lights? Looking at rankings, blogs, and reviews, we've narrowed down a list of bike trails around the world with amazing scenery worth seeking out.
Canal du Midi - France
Extending for a solid stretch in the southeast of France, this cycle path shadows canals. It winds through countryside in the Languedoc region of France. "We loved the mixture of small villages to cities and spectacular sights. Seeing Carcassonne for the first time crossing the bridge on our bikes was a wow moment," wrote a rider on the blog for Utracks. During your time in the countryside, you might even get to use one of the five phrases Rick Steves encourages tourists to learn before traveling to France.
Canal du Midi spans more than 150 miles, moving from Toulouse in the interior to Sète out by the Mediterranean Sea. Since it's generally broad and flat, the route is suitable for cyclists of all abilities, and can easily be completed in five days at any time of the year. During a ride, travelers can see Roman ruins, ancient castles, monasteries, and settlements that are easy on the eye. Before leaving Toulouse, consider touring its historic churches, museums with old Christian mementos, and medieval monuments. Carcassonne also has an old walled city to explore.
Colorado Riverfront Trail - Colorado, United States
This western state certainly boasts majestic geography and dramatic terrain; mountains are a constant feature of much of the land, and it has an underrated national park with dramatic cliff views. The blog for Rails to Trails Conservancy notes the grandness of the scenery found on the Colorado Riverfront Trail: "Surrounded by the Colorado National Monument to the southwest, the Book Cliffs Mountain Range to the north and the Grand Mesa to the east, the trail has many views with a dramatic granite or sandstone backdrop."
Taking full advantage of its magnificent surroundings, the Colorado Riverfront Trail allows cyclists to experience a number of different environments on the route. Lazily pedaling along, riders will pass tranquil communities, marshes, stretches of cottonwood trees, little lakes and waterways, canals, slices of river, and even orchards and wineries. Essentially a series of connected trails that link the towns of Loma, Palisade, Fruita, and Grand Junction, the paved biking and walking path is short enough that you can easily bike it in one day.
Down East Sunrise Trail - Maine, United States
Many vehicles, not just cycles, use this former railroad in Maine. During a jaunt on the Down East Sunrise Trail, which extends through the state's wilderness for almost 90 miles, adventurers might encounter snowmobiles and cross-country skiers (this is Maine after all), ATVs, cyclists, and hikers. You'll also likely observe many animals that call the forests and marshes home, including deer, beavers, and eagles. In fact, spotting animals is part of the fun, as Tom Jamrog's Weblog mentions. "We saw quite a bit of wildlife this weekend, including partridges, snowshoe hares, a nesting osprey, various song birds, and a close-up sighting of a moose."
The Down East Sunrise Trail runs along part of the former Calais Branch Railroad Corridor, a rail line that began service in 1898 and linked Brewer to Calais. Trains carried passengers, as well as goods like wood and fish, and were even used by President Roosevelt. Rail service ended in 1984, and more than two decades later, the trail opened.
Flume Trail - Nevada, United States
If you're looking for spellbinding vistas in Nevada, this is the ride for you. A user on Reddit was clearly taken by the scenery. "Flume is one of my favorite rides of all time. Breaking through the trees to be greeted by the stunning views of Lake Tahoe is an almost religious experience!" The trail skirts the edge of Lake Tahoe, a destination with a gorgeous state park, and only opens seasonally when the snow melts, usually by Memorial Day.
Flume Trail is a mildly testing excursion for riders, though even casual bikers should be able to handle the terrain. It covers 14 miles of track in one direction, sitting between 7,000-8,000 feet above sea level. Most of the difficulties occur in the first half of the ride, with a climb of 1,000 feet during that section. Due to their narrow nature, some parts of the track require greater concentration. However, the views of the mountains and the lake compensate for the exertion.
George S. Mickelson Trail - South Dakota, United States
Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane were believed to have caroused in this part of South Dakota. Today, cyclists can traverse the same land, meandering through forests of ponderosa pine and spruce on the George S. Mickelson Trail. It sits in the Black Hills, and debuted in 1998. "Very picturesque, hills, mountains, forest, horses, and numerous bridges," described a contributor on Google. "The trail is relatively hard-packed fune red gravel, and makes for easy biking."
The easy route unravels over 109 miles, and is made predominantly of gravel and crushed limestone. It has more than 100 old railroad bridges, and even some tunnels through rock. The George S. Mickelson Trail is quite flat, most of it no higher than a 4% grade, though some sections will get the thighs and calves burning. Since cyclists can join in numerous places, you can do as little (or as much) of it as you like.
Great Allegheny Passage - Maryland to Pennsylvania, United States
Spanning the distance between the towns of Cumberland, Maryland and central Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this 150-mile stretch takes in a rich variety of landscapes and environments. "With trail towns along the way offering good food and rest for the weary, we understand now why this trip is often referred to as the 'ride of your life,'" proclaims the Adventure Cycling Association blog. The Great Allegheny Passage runs along a number of rivers, including the Monongahela and Youghiogheny, and rumbles above valleys and winds past mountains.
Since the path is relatively flat throughout and made of crushed limestone that ensures mostly smooth riding, it is good for beginners. It's set on former railroad lines and footpaths, and when cyclists carry on to the neighboring C&O Canal Towpath, they can ride from Pittsburgh all the way to Washington, D.C. Riders will find many highlights, from crossing the Mason & Dixon Line to mounting the Eastern Continental Divide, with views of agricultural tracts, waterfalls, and gorges en-route.
Great Lake Trails - New Zealand
"If you're looking for an adventure that combines stunning natural beauty with a thrilling ride, then you should definitely check out the Great Lake Trail in New Zealand," suggests Track and Trail Cycle Adventures' blog. The trails comprise a trio of routes that roll alongside Lake Taupo, the largest lake in New Zealand. It's an intermediate ride, suited to those with some experience mountain biking, and surveys a terrain of forests and volcanos. Visitors can choose to do specific sections in a day, or make a multi-day trip out of the adventure to complete all parts.
The Great Lake Trails are near the popular town of Taupo, a resort destination famed for its wealth of shopping and activities.They take in a range of ecosystems, from gorges and wetlands to lakes and beaches. The views showcase the striking landscape of New Zealand, a great country for a 10-day break. You'll catch frequent and constantly shifting glimpses of the lake, and you'll also be able to spot plenty of avian life along any of the routes.
Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail - New York, United States
Part of the Empire State Trail, this bike route lets cyclists explore serene greenery close to New York City, a great location for celebrity spotting. The path begins in Lower Manhattan, and hugs the western side of the island as it heads north. While parts of the Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail involve riding in areas next to roads used by vehicular traffic, the sections in the Big Apple and just to the north are mostly off-road. The route meanders through dense urban areas, quaint historic villages, nature preserves, and riverfront parks.
Outfitter Wilderness Voyageurs heaps praise on the trail. "From town to town, we passed through forests, farmlands, orchards and small hamlets. We pedaled along scenic lakes and reservoirs with the first traces of autumn colors dotting the overhanging trees. Passing over the Hudson multiple times, we were able to see sweeping views of the river and neighboring mountains." For bikers that want even more, the Empire State Trail reaches across 750 miles of New York State.
Katy Trail - Missouri, United States
Slicing through the heart of America, the 239-mile Katy Trail crosses almost the entirety of Missouri. It features rivers, woods, and cliffs as it winds along the Show-Me state, and sections of it shadow the route taken on the Missouri River by Lewis and Clark as they explored this part of the country. The blog for Roo Bea Design Co recounts the type of experience you can expect on the route. "The trail out of Rocheport offers beautiful scenery! You ride through a tunnel of tree cover with views of the river and the giant rock faces of the bluffs. There were cardinals everywhere, and we even spotted a few box turtles."
Away from the river, the Katy Trail lazily tramps its way through farms and into small Midwestern towns. Built on a former rail line, it's pretty flat. In addition to bikers, it attracts hikers and runners. Some parts of the trail are even open to travelers on horseback.
McKenzie River Trail - Oregon, United States
Some parts of the McKenzie River Trail, located northwest of Bend, Oregon, are a bit technical, but cyclists are rewarded with views of lakes and old-growth forest. Writing on Google, a rider declared, "We rode the 26 miles along the McKenzie River and never got bored. Waterfalls (including the Sahalie Falls), lava rock, big springs (including Blue Pool), lakes (including Clear Lake), hot springs, big trees, lots of creeks and a ton of neat little bridges!"
The McKenzie River Trail is a touch over 26 miles in length, and cyclists should be at least at intermediate level to tackle it. They can expect thousands of feet of elevation and descent, and an excess of four hours in the saddle as they encounter various types of surfaces. You do not have to complete the ride all in one go thanks to its multiple access points. Take advantage of a shuttle service (or arrange a ride with a friend) to keep the ride one-way.
Murray to Mountains Rail Trail - Australia
A tour through the green interior of Australia's Victoria state awaits riders of this cycling destination. Writing on Tripadvisor, one person beamed, "This was the most wonderful experience – from start to finish ... Cycled for 5 days on sealed trails with an easy gradient on all days." The Murray to Mountains Rail Trail is a well-known cycling track in the country. It sits about 150 miles north of Melbourne, one of Australia's top island and coastal getaways. Paved and predominantly flat, all cyclists can comfortably handle it.
Riders can complete the almost 75-mile long Murray to Mountains Rail Trail in sections, with stops in between making it an easy adventure. It has three components to it, with the Mountain section comprising the greatest length. It winds along the Ovens Valley, an area renowned for its hops, nuts, and berries. The Murray section travels through vineyards, while the Heritage section breezes past farms.
Olympic Discovery Trail - Washington, United States
Located on the northwestern tip of the lower 48 states, the Olympic Peninsula is a great spot for explorers, especially cyclists on the Olympic Discovery Trail. The blog Two Wheeled Wanderer offers a glowing review of the route. "From dense forests and sparkling lakes to bustling seaside towns with breathtaking coastal vistas, the ODT is a fun and unique way to explore the Olympic Peninsula on two wheels." Running for 135 miles around the peninsula, it mixes sections of road with paths free from motorized traffic.
The Olympic Discovery Trail consists of four groupings, each offering something a little different. On the East section, for instance, riders can take the trail down the Quimper Peninsula to Discovery Bay, named by the explorer Captain George Vancouver who trawled many of the waters in that area in the late 1700s.On the West Central part, the route passes above the Elwha River on an Insta-worthy suspension bridge, and hugs the coast of the Strait of Juan de Fuca in some sections.
Paul Bunyan State Trail - Minnesota, United States
Cutting through Minnesota, the Paul Bunyan State Trail connects Crow Wing State Park and Lake Bemidji State Park, spanning 115 miles in between. On the blog Traveling Twosome, written by a married couple irresistibly bitten by the wanderlust bug, the charms of the trail are evident: "Barry thought this was some of the best cycling he'd ever experienced, between the gorgeous scenery, challenging climbs and exilarating descents, and peacefulness (no cars and almost no other cyclists). That's saying a lot after all the miles he's ridden over the years!"
Apart from a few minor connectors via roads, it's a car-free paved trail — the longest in Minnesota. The route unfurls along what was once the Burlington Northern Railroad, and is primarily flat (most of it is even wheelchair accessible). On the Paul Bunyan State Trail, cyclists will find forests and prehistoric sites, along with vestiges of the former residents, the Dakota and Ojibwe.
Rum Runners Trail - Canada
For cyclists who enjoy the sight of fishing villages and a pretty coastline, this trail in Nova Scotia is just the ticket. The blog Biking in a Big City notes that the Rum Runners Trail "is very well maintained, and is pretty much dead flat. What a great way to explore the coast and to do some very pleasant biking totally away from traffic. Highly recommended."
The Rum Runners Trail links Halifax to the Unesco World Heritage site Lunenburg, where the Old Town is a beautifully preserved model of a colonial settlement from the time of the British. The sense of history is palpable, from the old inns to the horse-drawn carriage rides. The Rum Runners Trail covers 74 miles, allowing travelers to bite it off in chunks while exploring easy going settlements like Hubbards and Mahone Bay. Along the way, visit a cafe inside a former train station, shop at a farmers' market, and order lobster dinners at a dance hall.
Shark Valley - Florida, United States
The Everglades National Park is a large slash of nature in Southern Florida, and it's where you'll find this biking trail. The 15-mile route along Shark Valley Tram Road lets cyclists take in a range of environments and see a wide variety of creatures. For many, the highlight will be the alligators.
"We saw so many alligators just lying on the side of the road. It is very special to share the road with these majestic animals," the authors behind the blog My Family Travel Adventures shared. "Riding a bike close to a wild alligator sunbathing on the side of the road was thrilling for the kids and made me feel all kinds of emotions. It was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking having such intimidating animals within feet of us." But alligators aren't the only draw. Birds and fish live in the freshwater areas and among the prairies around the Shark Valley cycling loop.
Telemark Canal - Norway
"One of the finest, and most varied cycle routes in Norway," wrote a commenter on Tripadvisor after cycling the Telemark Canal. "You can choose to stick to the sign-posted route, og go by your own, and it will be hard not to find idyllic roads, mostly with little motorized traffic, with spectacular views, and a variation of historic houses, local museums, art galleries, and local food and drink."
Open for biking from May to September, the Telemark Canal is an engineering marvel. Along its side and reaching out like spokes in different directions, there are paths where bikers can roam, take in the peaceful Norwegian countryside, and learn about the country's deep boating heritage. Rides takes place on paved roads and gravel paths, and the 71-mile Canal Route is one of the highlights. It can be testing, so children or novice cyclists should give this one a pass. Anyone who attempts it will see historic locks and wild rural spaces.
Methodology
