Maui's 'Untouched Coastline' Is A Beautifully Rugged Bay To Snorkel, Swim, And Escape Crowds
La Perouse Bay, or Keoneʻōʻio Bay, sits nestled at the southwestern tip of Maui, a rugged, rocky bay of black stone and blue water. Named after the French explorer Jean-Francois de Galaup Comte de Laperouse, who first landed on Maui in 1786, this untouched piece of coastline is steeped in history and wonder. The bay's dramatic landscape is characterized by black lava rock, formed by the last eruption of Haleakala Volcano about 200 years ago, creating a stark contrast against the bright waves.
Despite its remote location, La Perouse Bay offers many activities for adventurous travelers. From snorkeling in pristine waters to hiking ancient trails, this area provides the perfect escape from the more crowded tourist spots on Maui. The bay is part of the 'Ahihi Kina'u Natural Area Reserve, protected by state law, ensuring its preservation for future generations.
For those looking for a unique Maui experience, La Perouse Bay delivers with its combination of unearthly natural beauty, historical significance, and diverse marine life. Whether you choose to explore the remnants of ancient Hawaiian culture, like canoe hale (houses), salt pans, or fishing shrines, or look out for spinner dolphins and whales, a trip to this untouched bay is one of the best things to do on your Maui vacation.
An underwater paradise in La Perouse Bay
La Perouse Bay is well-known for its exceptional snorkeling and swimming opportunities, boasting numerous species of fish and corals. Snorkelers can expect to see a vibrant underwater world teeming with yellow tang, achilles tang, butterfly fish, and even the occasional parrot fish or sea turtle. For the lucky few, the elusive moray eel has been known to swim in the open waters here.
Early mornings offer the best conditions for snorkeling and swimming, with calmer winds, flatter water, and, therefore, higher visibility. It's important to note that snorkeling in La Perouse Bay is best suited to more experienced swimmers due to the challenging entry point and the bay's remote location. The shore has very little sand, and the lava-formed rocks can be sharp, narrow, and rocky. Please also note that this bay has no lifeguards on duty.
For those who snorkel here, the rewards are plentiful; unlike many other reefs on Maui, the coral at La Perouse Bay often doesn't touch the water's surface, allowing you to soar above the colorful seascapes. The often calmer conditions here, and the extensive underwater life, makes this one of the best places for snorkeling in Maui.
Beyond the water of La Perouse Bay
If you prefer to stay on land, La Perouse Bay is surrounded by excellent hiking routes. The King's Highway, an ancient trail that was created to allow King Pi'ilani to circumnavigate the island, begins here and stretches for over 5 miles along the rugged coastline. This trail is made from hammered lava rock and takes you past various archaeological sites, unspoiled coastline, and lava fields, and winds along to Kanai'o Beach. Hikers should be prepared for the trail to be dry, hot, and uneven, but a dramatic and rewarding experience.
The remnants of ancient Hawaiian culture that surround La Perouse Bay include shrines, homes, and heiau (ancient temples). They provide a glimpse into the area's rich history and help you look back in time to when this now uncrowded area would have been bustling with life. Along this stretch of uncrowded and rugged coastline, it's easy to see why so many visitors enjoy experiencing Hawaii off the beaten path.
Exploring the areas around La Perouse Bay also offers the opportunity to see various marine animals enjoying their natural habitat. If you time your trip with whale season, between December to May, you might even see baleen and humpback whales as they migrate and feed in the shallower waters. Making your way to this bay in the morning, when it is less likely to be busy, offers the best chance to see dolphins, as they often rest here earlier in the day.