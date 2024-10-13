Interact With Hawaiian Wildlife At This Must-Visit Aquarium In Maui

If you're visiting the Hawaiian island of Maui, you've got a lot of activities to choose from. You can search for the best Maui luaus, swim at the prettiest beaches, and eat incredible fresh seafood, whether from one of the island's can't-miss restaurants or even the vibrant Maui food truck scene. However, if you've got kids on your Hawaiian vacation, there is one spot you absolutely cannot afford to miss. In fact, if you love marine life, you don't even need to bring your keiki (children) with you. The Maui Ocean Center is the perfect spot to teach people of all ages about the ocean creatures around Hawaii.

You can see all sorts of sea life, like Hawaiian green sea turtles (called honu), sharks, stingrays, sea jellies, octopuses, and tropical fish galore, and the center gives you opportunities to learn about the culture of Hawaii and how important the ocean is to the people who live there. In addition to showcasing the marine animals of Hawaii, the Maui Ocean Center has one of the largest live Pacific coral displays in the world. One reviewer on Tripadvisor who visited in 2023 said of the center, "A really great experience for the whole family. We spent a few hours walking through learning about all the animal, marine life and so many other amazing things. ... One important thing to note is that most exhibits are all outdoors so it does get hot in the afternoon sun." Don't forget your sunscreen, and head to the Maui Ocean Center on your next visit to the island.

