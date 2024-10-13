One Of Hawaii's Most Walkable Towns Is An Unsung Trendy Hippie Haven Of Beaches And Food

Strung along Maui's wild and windy North Shore, Paia, Hawaii, is the first town on the famous Road to Hana and a must-visit on your next Maui vacation. Often bypassed for the more dramatic landscapes promised on the 64-mile drive, the petite surf town's charms deserve more than just a pit stop. Once a prosperous sugar plantation town beginning in the 19th century, the town was destroyed first by fire, then a tsunami, and was subsequently rebuilt by its fiercely independent community. The low-key locale was rediscovered by hippies in the mid-20th century and soon became a windsurfing capital because of its easy access to beaches washed by epic waves.

Today, the walkable village is lined with boho-chic boutiques and convivial eateries, most of which are locally-owned businesses. Here you'll find fresh and authentic Hawaiian cuisine, from just-caught seafood to bountiful acai bowls. And just out of town lie some of Maui's best beaches, whether you want a calm, family-friendly cove or a surfer's paradise.