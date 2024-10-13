One Of Hawaii's Most Walkable Towns Is An Unsung Trendy Hippie Haven Of Beaches And Food
Strung along Maui's wild and windy North Shore, Paia, Hawaii, is the first town on the famous Road to Hana and a must-visit on your next Maui vacation. Often bypassed for the more dramatic landscapes promised on the 64-mile drive, the petite surf town's charms deserve more than just a pit stop. Once a prosperous sugar plantation town beginning in the 19th century, the town was destroyed first by fire, then a tsunami, and was subsequently rebuilt by its fiercely independent community. The low-key locale was rediscovered by hippies in the mid-20th century and soon became a windsurfing capital because of its easy access to beaches washed by epic waves.
Today, the walkable village is lined with boho-chic boutiques and convivial eateries, most of which are locally-owned businesses. Here you'll find fresh and authentic Hawaiian cuisine, from just-caught seafood to bountiful acai bowls. And just out of town lie some of Maui's best beaches, whether you want a calm, family-friendly cove or a surfer's paradise.
Beaches near Paia
Paia is well-situated to some of Maui's most iconic beaches, known for their impressive waves and sun-bathing sea turtles. A quick walk from town is Paia Bay, with incredible, yet dangerous swells and stunning sunsets. A five-minute drive from town is Baldwin Beach Park, a local favorite with ample facilities, a large parking lot, and lifeguards. The mile-long sandy stretch will suit bodyboarders with its strong waves. At the far end is Baby Beach, whose shoreline is protected by a reef so it is safe for children to wade in the shallow waters.
Surf enthusiasts will want to head east of town to Hoʻokipa Beach, often dubbed the "Windsurfing Capital of the World". The powerful waves should only be traversed by experts, but the beach is still worth a visit because of the massive sea turtles that come to sunbathe on the shore. Visit the Ho'okipa Lookout to capture the very Hawaiian image of surfers and windsurfers riding the rolling swells.
Where to eat in Paia
After you've worked up an appetite at the beach, visit one of Paia's beloved restaurants and markets. Paia Fish Market occupies a prominent corner on Hana Highway and has served up fresh fish sandwiches and platters to a hungry line of loyal customers since 1989. A quick walk will bring you to Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, perfect for a mid-day coffee or luscious acai bowl.
No trip to Paia would be complete without a visit to Mana Foods, the natural food store right in town that is stocked high with locally-grown Hawaiian produce, baked goods, prepared foods, and souvenirs. Here you can stock up for a beach picnic or before you head out on the winding Road to Hana, one of the best U.S. road trips.
And a short drive from town is the legendary Mama's Fish House, famed for its delicious Polynesian cuisine and endless ocean views. "Excellent food, great atmosphere, beautiful setting. One of my favorite restaurants. It's a must every time I'm in Maui," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. Due to its popularity, reservations can be made up to 18 months in advance, but bar seating is often available on a first-come first-serve basis.