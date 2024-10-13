These Beer-Inspired Activities Are A Hidden Gem When Visiting Niagara Falls
Around 12 million travelers descend upon Niagara Falls each year. While the crashing trio of cascades that make up one of the world's best-known natural wonders is outstanding, there are some amazing things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls. When visiting, make a base for yourself north of the border, as there are some great brewery tours on the Canadian side of the falls. Once you've had your fill of marveling at the thrashing waters and adventurous activities, treat yourself to an alcohol-oriented tour through the region. Get a sense of the local life at lively breweries and taste Niagara's native flavors fermented into unique craft brews.
While you can skip some tourist traps in Niagara Falls, a beer tour is a unique experience to include on your trip. These tours include pick-up and drop-off services from accommodations all over the region. While these options are aimed towards beer and cider fans, Niagara Craft Brewery Tours offers options for wine lovers, gin drinkers, whiskey connoisseurs, and more. All their activities are based in Canada, a country well known for its prolific craft brewing scene.
Beer tasting with Niagara Craft Brewery
If you have an entire day to dedicate to Niagara Falls' best brews, take Niagara Craft Brewery's full-day tour designed for beer enthusiasts. After being picked up from your lodgings, you'll head straight to Blackburn Beer Co., located just 10 minutes from Downtown Niagara Falls. Sip from a range of premium brews, including lagers, ales, and seasonal fruity ciders. From there, you'll head to Silversmith Brewing Co., which has a beer church reminiscent of a medieval European tavern. Amid vaulted arches, stained glass silhouettes, and heavy wooden furniture, you can sample their best brews, which are perfectly paired with fried and salty selections.
Oast House Brewers is up next. This brewery is housed in an 1800s red barn, and the patio and party deck draw crowds waiting to try their signature flavored farmhouse ales. With their large and varied selections, it can be tough to pick a pint, but you can try the seasonal offerings to get a taste of Niagara's native flavors. Niagara College's Teaching Brewery is the final stop on the boozy route, offering up a full flight of craft beers made by students.
An eco-beverage tour in the Niagara Escarpment
To stay immersed in the dramatic landscapes of Southern Ontario while still tasting the local concoctions, opt for Niagara Craft Brewery's eco-beverage day tour along the Niagara Escarpment. Combine a tasting with a nature walk along a small patch of the 560-mile escarpment, which stretches from the Niagara River to Tobermory and Manitoulin Island. The tour takes you on an easy and relaxing walking route between ancient Eastern White Cedars (the oldest trees in eastern North America). You'll be joined by an expert guide to talk about how the escarpment's topography, climate, and geology impact the cultivation of the ingredients that flavor the beers you'll try once you've finished your hike.
At Ironwood Cider, you can take a fruity reprieve by pairing a blueberry wine or spiced apple cider with a few savory options from their menu. The route rolls on to Oast House Brewers, the same farmhouse brewery included on the beer-centric day tour. Once you're done with your Canadian tour, head to the U.S. side of the border, as Niagara Falls in New York is one of the most breathtaking state parks on the East Coast.