These Beer-Inspired Activities Are A Hidden Gem When Visiting Niagara Falls

Around 12 million travelers descend upon Niagara Falls each year. While the crashing trio of cascades that make up one of the world's best-known natural wonders is outstanding, there are some amazing things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls. When visiting, make a base for yourself north of the border, as there are some great brewery tours on the Canadian side of the falls. Once you've had your fill of marveling at the thrashing waters and adventurous activities, treat yourself to an alcohol-oriented tour through the region. Get a sense of the local life at lively breweries and taste Niagara's native flavors fermented into unique craft brews.

While you can skip some tourist traps in Niagara Falls, a beer tour is a unique experience to include on your trip. These tours include pick-up and drop-off services from accommodations all over the region. While these options are aimed towards beer and cider fans, Niagara Craft Brewery Tours offers options for wine lovers, gin drinkers, whiskey connoisseurs, and more. All their activities are based in Canada, a country well known for its prolific craft brewing scene.