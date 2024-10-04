The 14 Most Breathtaking National And State Parks On The East Coast, According To Visitors

If you ask anyone which park in the East Coast is the best, the answer will often be Acadia. This Maine park is so beautiful, thanks to its lush forests, rocky cliffs, and ocean views, that it's sometimes even referred to as the "Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast." No matter what time of year it is, there are plenty of ways to explore Acadia, whether you prefer taking in the gorgeous scenery on a bike or by hiking, or by skiing, ice fishing, or snowmobiling during winter. There are over 150 miles of trails to choose from, whether you're looking for an easier hike (try the Jordan Pond Nature Trail for beautiful forest and tranquil pond views) to the more vigorous Beehive Loop. Although only 1.5 miles, it involves some rock scrambling and navigating narrow ledges, but the view below is otherworldly.

"I never get tired of Acadia National Park," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The view from Cadillac Mountain is spectacular." And campers rejoice: Acadia is one of the best national parks for camping in the entire country.