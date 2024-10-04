The 14 Most Breathtaking National And State Parks On The East Coast, According To Visitors
The United States is the ultimate destination for lovers of the great outdoors. With plenty of impressive views, diverse landscapes, and unique ecosystems, there's something for everyone, whether you're seeking a vigorous mountainside trek, or snorkeling along the coastline. The U.S.' national and state parks, unsurprisingly, are home to some of the country's best nature, and a fair number of them are located on the East Coast alone.
With plenty of breathtaking destinations to choose from, we've narrowed down the options for you, so you only have to pick from the very best and most stunning. Options include well-known and well-loved destinations, plus more hidden gems. A number of sources were used, including Reddit, Tripadvisor reviews, state park and national park websites, tourism sites, and travel publications, to ensure we've selected the parks that are truly the most breathtaking.
Acadia National Park, Maine
If you ask anyone which park in the East Coast is the best, the answer will often be Acadia. This Maine park is so beautiful, thanks to its lush forests, rocky cliffs, and ocean views, that it's sometimes even referred to as the "Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast." No matter what time of year it is, there are plenty of ways to explore Acadia, whether you prefer taking in the gorgeous scenery on a bike or by hiking, or by skiing, ice fishing, or snowmobiling during winter. There are over 150 miles of trails to choose from, whether you're looking for an easier hike (try the Jordan Pond Nature Trail for beautiful forest and tranquil pond views) to the more vigorous Beehive Loop. Although only 1.5 miles, it involves some rock scrambling and navigating narrow ledges, but the view below is otherworldly.
"I never get tired of Acadia National Park," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The view from Cadillac Mountain is spectacular." And campers rejoice: Acadia is one of the best national parks for camping in the entire country.
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
Spanning across Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains is one of the East Coast's best national parks. Shenandoah National Park, called a "a must-visit national park" by one Tripadvisor reviewer, wIth 200,000 acres of protected lands(including 500 miles of trails), is a haven for wildlife and nature lovers looking for camping, hiking, fishing, and animal-spotting opportunities. You'll find black bears, white-tailed deer, foxes, raccoons, and the rare Shenandoah salamander there — all of whom call Shenandoah home. First-time visitors shouldn't miss the Stony Man trail, which offers gorgeous views without too much of a challenge. You can also explore the popular Old Rag Mountain, a vigorous hike which promises sweeping views, but isa trail better left to experienced hikers.
While any time of year is amazing for experiencing Shenandoah's cascading waterfalls and stunning views, Shenandoah is even more magical during the fall, when its forest views are transformed into vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow; and in the spring, when wildflowers add to the colorful scenery.
Hanging Rock State Park, North Carolina
North Carolina's Hanging Rock State Park is a paradise for hikers, with its abundant mountain views, numerous waterfalls, and even a beach. There are 13 trails across Hanging Rock State Park specifically for hiking. Across the trails' 20-mile span, there are a number of spectacular waterfalls. Lower Cascades Falls, a towering 35-foot waterfall that can be reached in less than a half a mile, is the one you definitely shouldn't miss. The Hanging Rock Trail, where you can find the park's namesake, a hanging rock, also offers particularly spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Although the waterfalls aren't ideal for swimming, there's also the park's 12-acre lake, complete with a snack bar, and canoe and rowboat rentals. The park is also free to enter for the day, apart from boat rentals and swim passes. Hanging Rock is full of "beautiful views worth every step," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Amicalola Falls State Park, Georgia
For one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi, head to Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia. An at impressive 729 feet, Amicalola Falls is a must for nature lovers. "This was one of the most impressive waterfalls we've seen," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Definitely worth the trip." The Amicalola Falls Trail, which leads you to the top of the waterfall, involves a two-mile trek, and is one of Georgia's most popular attractions, so it's best to visit as early in the day as possible.
But apart from the waterfall, the views throughout Chattahoochee National Forest are gorgeous, so you won't want to miss out on exploring more of the park's 14 miles of trails either. And those looking for an extra adrenaline rush can also pay a visit to the Aerial Adventure Park, which includes both ziplines and suspension bridges, offering stunning mountain views from 2,000 feet above.
Letchworth State Park, New York
It's safe to say that Niagara Falls is among the most popular and most widely recognized attractions in Upstate New York — but Letchworth State Park is an underrated treasure. Sometimes known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," this beautiful state park is home to the Genesee River, known for its lush forests and cascading waterfalls, some of which are over 600 feet tall. With over 66 miles of hiking trails to choose from, visitors can also enjoy horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing throughout, making this park perfect for a visit any time of year.
There's even an Autism Nature Trail, an accessible mile-long trail geared toward those with autism or other similar disabilities, with enhanced accessibility and different sensory stations. "A true oasis at any time of year," said one past visitor to the park on Tripadvisor. "Such a peaceful place with jaw-dropping beauty ... don't miss it."
Everglades National Park, Florida
Florida's Everglades National Park is a paradise for fans of wildlife. Not only is it a World Heritage Site, it's also an International Biosphere Reserve, as well as a Wetland of International Importance. Covering over 1.5 million acres of South Florida wetlands, nearly endless types of species call Everglades National Park home. Park visitors should be on the lookout for many threatened and endangered species, ranging from sea turtles, manatees, Florida panthers, and plenty of birds. The Everglades are also the one spot in the world where you can see wild alligators and crocodiles.
The winter dry season is the best time for wildlife spotting, plus, you're also likely to get the best temperatures and fewest insects. For hikers, there are 36 trails covering over 78 miles to explore — Anhinga Trail is one of the most popular trails, leading visitors through a marsh with alligators and numerous types of birds. Shark Valley, a 15-mile loop offering close-up animal views and leading to an 70-foot high observation tower, is also a favorite among past visitors. "Even more beautiful than I could have imagined," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
Biscayne National Park, Florida
If diving through turquoise waters, exploring a coral reef, and relaxing on the beach sounds like your ideal vacation, then it doesn't get much better than Biscayne National Park. Just 12 miles away from Miami, Biscayne National Park is home to the world's third-longest coral reef system. Plus, it has the most biodiversity on both land and water, compared to every other national park.
With that said, roughly 95% of the park is water, and the rest is largely mangroves, so the best way to explore is by canoeing, kayaking, motorboating, sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, or paddle boarding. Keep your eye out for sea turtles, American crocodiles, manatees, and bottlenose dolphins, plus lots of fish and bird species along the way. By boat, visitors should head to the Boca Chita Lighthouse for picturesque Miami views. The park also notably has no entrance fees, but there are docking and camping fees.
Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida
Dry Tortugas National Park is a haven for those seeking a tropical island getaway. Just 70 miles from Key West, the breathtaking Dry Tortugas National Park can be reached by boat or seaplane, but the extra effort is more than worth it, according to past visitors. With 100 acres of mostly water and seven islands, the best way to experience Dry Tortugas is by swimming, snorkeling, or diving. Apart from exploring the vast marine and bird life, you can also visit the 19th-century Fort Jefferson, which served as a Civil War-era prison. Those seeking to soak in as much nature as possible can even camp at Garden Key — just keep in mind that reservations are not accepted.
Dry Tortugas is "definitely a bucket list type destination," said one Redditor. "Water with all the blues and white sandy beaches in the middle of the ocean? Yes please."
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee and North Carolina
Stretching across Tennessee and North Carolina is the iconic Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It's the most visited national park in the United States, and rightfully so — its views are unparalleled, with abundant nature and wildlife and over 850 miles of hiking trails to explore. Great Smoky Mountains truly is the ultimate nature destination for hikers and campers alike. While gorgeous year-round, the park is especially picture-perfect in the autumn, when it's decked out in colorful fall foliage,
Climb up to Clingmans Dome Observation Tower for panoramic views, while a hike through Ramsey Cascades will lead you to a stunning 100-foot waterfall. Because of the dense forestry, it's not always the easiest to spot wildlife here, so those hoping to see animals like white-tailed deer, elk, black bear, raccoon, turkeys, woodchucks, and other animals, should head to open areas like Cataloochee and Cades Cove. "Smokies were awesome and truly amazing everywhere you look!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "If you've never been there it's got to be on your bucket list."
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, West Virginia
This hidden gem is West Virginia only officially became a national park in 2020, but it's actually home to one of the world's oldest rivers. Plus, it's just an amazing destination for adventure travelers who love whitewater rafting, rock climbing, or who just appreciate gorgeous landscapes. "This area truly deserved national park status," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is an incredibly beautiful park with fabulous hiking trails and incredible views."
The three-mile Endless Wall Trail offers stunning views of New River Gorge's rocky valleys. And any first-time visitor would be remiss not to cross the New River Gorge Bridge, the longest single-arch span bridge in the Western hemisphere that offers river views from 300 feet above. For those looking for a bit of history and sightseeing, New River Gorge also has a number of historic towns scattered throughout, such as Thurmond, a designated historic district that flourished in the 1920s before becoming a ghost town.
Congaree National Park, South Carolina
South Carolina's sole national park, Congaree National Park is a hotspot for hiking, kayaking, and canoeing, and is distinctive due to having the largest expanse of old growth forest, and some of the tallest trees in eastern North America. With about 25 miles of marked trails, there's plenty to explore — the 2.4-mile Boardwalk Loop Trail is particularly popular and beginner friendly, while the more challenging Kingsnake Trail is a must for birders. And if you decide to visit in late May or June, Congaree is even more magical, thanks to its yearly synchronous firefly movement, which gives the park a fairytale quality.
"Congaree's beauty lies in the dense forests and wetland areas throughout the park that team with all kinds of animal life, " said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is worth a visit." Past visitors just say to remember to bring mosquito repellent and bug spray.
Assateague State Park, Maryland
For a relaxed beach vacation, Maryland's Assateague Island has much to offer visitors, from hiking, kayaking, swimming, or surfing. In the state park, which consists of around two miles of the beach, and the neighboring Assateague Island National Seashore, visitors can enjoy isandy beaches and three popular hiking trails — the Life of the Dunes, Life of the Marsh, and Life of the Forest trails. Its most unique quality, however, is the wild horses, which are descendants of domesticated horses brought to the island in the 1600s.
The hordes are split into two groups, one living on the Virginia side of the island and the other on the Maryland side. Each band of horses has their own home range, with The National Park Service managing the Maryland herd and The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company managing the Virginia herd.
"Beautiful beaches, beautiful horses, beautiful place," said one previous visitor.
Niagara Falls State Park, New York
It doesn't get much more breathtaking than Niagara Falls. As the oldest state park in the country, Niagara Falls State Park has made a name for itself thanks to its jaw-dropping waterfalls. There are dozens of hikes to choose from, but one of the best is the Great Gorge Scenic Overlook, a relatively easy mile-long hike with plenty of amazing scenery. Apart from hiking, there are a number of bucket list-worthy attractions and ways to see Niagara Falls up close and personal, from the famous Maid of the Mist boat ride to the Cave of the Winds "World Changed Here" Pavilion, which takes you right beneath the powerful American Falls.
When you've tired of looking at this natural wonder, pay a visit to the nearby Niagara River Recreation Trail on the Canadian side, or explore the Niagara Glen Nature Reserve, also in Canada. The area is also home to a botanical garden, a history museum, and even Hershey's Chocolate World. "Niagara Falls is amazing," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "You hear it is but when you see it — it's breathtaking!" Entrance to Niagara Falls State Park is free, but the various attractions have their own separate admission rates.
Devils Fork State Park, South Carolina
South Carolina's Devils Fork State Park offers the only public entrance point to the mountain spring-fed Lake Jocassee, a gorgeous 7,565-acre lake with plenty of hidden coves and waterfalls to discover. "Such an enchanting lake," recounted one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Kayaking, finding the waterfalls. The mountains. I could go on and on, but the place is simply surreal."
Devils Fork State Park is even more special during the springtime, when the endangered Oconee bell wildflowers bloom throughout the area. The Oconee Bell Nature Trail is a must during this time, as the 1.5-mile trail becomes dotted with white blossoms. Fishing is also popular here, and no visitor should skip a drive to Jumping Off Rock for panoramic views. Plan to visit on a weekday to avoid any crowds. You'll also want to reserve a parking space at least a couple of days in advance.
Methodology
Multiple sources were used to verify that each recommended option is both breathtaking and has plenty to offer visitors, including numerous hiking trails and other activities that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, travel blogs, travel publications, and tourism sites were all used to compile this list. A balance of state and national parks were intentionally selected, while also ensuring that a range of states were represented in these recommendations.