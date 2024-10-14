One Of Florida's Most Unique Neighborhoods Offers A Taste Of Caribbean Cuisine And Culture

Miami is a vibrant city fueled by cultural influences from around the globe. Take a stroll around its diverse neighborhoods, and you'll likely hear at least two or three different languages being spoken at any given time. As a city with strong ties to the Caribbean, it's not surprising that Little Havana — home to Miami's Cuban community — boasts some of the city's best Caribbean flavors. If you're looking to get a taste of Miami's cultural rainbow, Little Havana is a must.

There is no better way to learn about the culture of a city than to taste your way through it, which is why Viator's Little Havana Food and Walking Tour in Miami is the perfect place to take your tastebuds on a tropical adventure. The 2.5-hour tour will take you through some of Little Havana's most-coveted food spots to nosh on empanadas, croquetas, pastelitos de guayaba (guava and cheese pastries), and other local delicacies. While you're filling your belly, you'll also make a few quintessential stops to watch cigars being made or get into a game of dominoes at Domino Park. There's a reason this tour has over 6,000 five-star reviews and is one of the top 20 experience in the U.S., according to the 2024 Viator Experience Awards. Reviews highlight the tour guides' knowledge of the local area and the amazing dishes.

