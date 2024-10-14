One Of Florida's Most Unique Neighborhoods Offers A Taste Of Caribbean Cuisine And Culture
Miami is a vibrant city fueled by cultural influences from around the globe. Take a stroll around its diverse neighborhoods, and you'll likely hear at least two or three different languages being spoken at any given time. As a city with strong ties to the Caribbean, it's not surprising that Little Havana — home to Miami's Cuban community — boasts some of the city's best Caribbean flavors. If you're looking to get a taste of Miami's cultural rainbow, Little Havana is a must.
There is no better way to learn about the culture of a city than to taste your way through it, which is why Viator's Little Havana Food and Walking Tour in Miami is the perfect place to take your tastebuds on a tropical adventure. The 2.5-hour tour will take you through some of Little Havana's most-coveted food spots to nosh on empanadas, croquetas, pastelitos de guayaba (guava and cheese pastries), and other local delicacies. While you're filling your belly, you'll also make a few quintessential stops to watch cigars being made or get into a game of dominoes at Domino Park. There's a reason this tour has over 6,000 five-star reviews and is one of the top 20 experience in the U.S., according to the 2024 Viator Experience Awards. Reviews highlight the tour guides' knowledge of the local area and the amazing dishes.
Diving deeper into Little Havana
Once you've tasted your way through some of Little Havana's hottest attractions, it's time to dig a little bit deeper into the neighborhood. Head back to a few of the places you passed on the tour for a closer look. Grab a cafecito (little coffee) from Versailles on Calle Ocho, which is an iconic Cuban landmark in Miami from 1971, and hit the streets to go on a souvenir shopping mission. Admire the colorful murals on your way to the art galleries; the Futurama 1637 Art Building is a local favorite that showcases work from visual artists. When you're famished, make sure to stop at Sanguich de Miami to grab what Time Out calls "the best Cuban sandwich in town (if not the world!)." When the evening hits, you're going to want to refresh with a cold cocktail at Café La Trova before you make your way to Ball & Chain for a live jazz show or salsa lessons.
If you still haven't had your fill of Caribbean tourist destinations, there are a couple of other Miami neighborhoods that will definitely fit the bill. Although Haiti is considered a dangerous Caribbean destination, Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood boasts traditional Creole food, art galleries, and cultural hubs, like a giant Caribbean Marketplace that was modeled after the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince. While the Dominican Republic is home to an idyllic beach, you can journey through the country at Allapattah. Known as Little Santo Domingo, it's home to top-rated Latin cuisine, salsa clubs, and the Rubell Museum, a cool contemporary art museum. If you're looking to get a taste of the Caribbean without a passport, Miami has so much to offer.