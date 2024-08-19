This Idyllic Beach Is Such An Easy Pick As One Of The Best In The Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is home to over 200 beaches. So how could anyone possibly choose one as the best? Well, one in particular is popular without being surrounded by hotels and was named by UNESCO as one of the best beaches — Macao Beach. As one of the less frequented beaches along the coast, it is ideal for chill beach days. On the flip side, surfers love this spot for its constant wave action. It's only about 40 minutes north of downtown Punta Cana, making it an easy day trip if you're staying somewhere like the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club or near Bávaro Beach.
Sure, you could spend the day at one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean. Or you could unwind on the soft sand at Macao which is one of the most popular activities in the Dominican Republic. Clearly it's not a too well kept secret anymore considering it's sandwiched between the Colonial Zone and the Puerto Plata Cable Car. Even so, Macao is maintaining its smaller crowds, making for a stress-free beachtrip away from the throngs of tourists.
So much to do at Macao Beach
One of the downsides to booking an all-inclusive resort vacation is that you might not see an authentic experience during your trip. That is unless you venture off property for, say, a day at the beach? Macao Beach to be specific. There aren't a lot of hotels nearby, though you will see Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana Resort chairs on the sand. Still, despite this lack of infrastructure, it has a lot of activities for folks willing to make the journey. For instance, you can go horseback riding, hop on an ATV, or go surfing. You can even take surf lessons here if you're a newbie or check out Macao Surf Camp instead.
Keep in mind that a less populated beach won't have the amenities other beaches do. There are very basic toilets and paid open shower facilities here. However, there are also a few beach bars and eateries along Macao for when you get peckish and need a shady escape. You'll quickly see why this spot is a favorite for locals.
Macao is more real
Getting to Macao Beach from central Punta Cana is easy — it's nearly a straight shot by car down Route 105. If you're less inclined to drive yourself, you can hire a ride share to zip you over there. At the time of writing, an Uber from downtown Punta Cana to this beach was between 732 DOP and 1,782 DOP or $12-29 depending on the type of vehicle. Cabify is another ride share app supported in the Dominican Republic. You could also ask your hotel to help you book a taxi, too.
Another, arguably more fun, option is to go on a half-day buggy tour. If you go on a tour like the Water Cave and Macao Beach option with Dreams Come True Tours, you can get picked up from your hotel and swept off to adventure. Not only will you get to experience the lush Macao Beach, you'll also get to see a water cave and Dominican farm as well. Plus you can taste local treats like chocolate and coffee. Most area hotels are included in the tour's pickup list, however, if yours is not, they're willing to work with you to pick you up at a nearby location.