This Idyllic Beach Is Such An Easy Pick As One Of The Best In The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is home to over 200 beaches. So how could anyone possibly choose one as the best? Well, one in particular is popular without being surrounded by hotels and was named by UNESCO as one of the best beaches — Macao Beach. As one of the less frequented beaches along the coast, it is ideal for chill beach days. On the flip side, surfers love this spot for its constant wave action. It's only about 40 minutes north of downtown Punta Cana, making it an easy day trip if you're staying somewhere like the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club or near Bávaro Beach.

Sure, you could spend the day at one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean. Or you could unwind on the soft sand at Macao which is one of the most popular activities in the Dominican Republic. Clearly it's not a too well kept secret anymore considering it's sandwiched between the Colonial Zone and the Puerto Plata Cable Car. Even so, Macao is maintaining its smaller crowds, making for a stress-free beachtrip away from the throngs of tourists.