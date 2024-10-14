With A Population Of Just One, This Midwest Town Is The Smallest In America

Just a few miles from the South Dakota border on Highway 12 in northern Nebraska, America's smallest incorporated village, Monowi, is home to a single resident. Elsie Eiler has lived in Monowi since she was a toddler. Now in her 80s, she holds down the fort and the only business in town, the Monowi Tavern (9 Broad Street), which she and her husband have owned for 50 years; after his death in 2004, she remained the sole resident of the town. She welcomes hunters, truckers, and motorists passing through and between other small Nebraska towns with burgers, beer, and plenty of small talk from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day except Monday.

While it may seem lonely, Eiler doesn't see it that way. She has befriended many regulars at the tavern, where she is rarely alone. And although it might not be one of the most 'overtouristed' places, she does have a guest book signed by visitors from all 50 states and an additional 60+ countries. And when she is not at the tavern, she keeps busy being the city's mayor and clerk, and dealing with municipal duties to keep the sewer, water, and electricity running on the main road.