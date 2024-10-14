With A Population Of Just One, This Midwest Town Is The Smallest In America
Just a few miles from the South Dakota border on Highway 12 in northern Nebraska, America's smallest incorporated village, Monowi, is home to a single resident. Elsie Eiler has lived in Monowi since she was a toddler. Now in her 80s, she holds down the fort and the only business in town, the Monowi Tavern (9 Broad Street), which she and her husband have owned for 50 years; after his death in 2004, she remained the sole resident of the town. She welcomes hunters, truckers, and motorists passing through and between other small Nebraska towns with burgers, beer, and plenty of small talk from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day except Monday.
While it may seem lonely, Eiler doesn't see it that way. She has befriended many regulars at the tavern, where she is rarely alone. And although it might not be one of the most 'overtouristed' places, she does have a guest book signed by visitors from all 50 states and an additional 60+ countries. And when she is not at the tavern, she keeps busy being the city's mayor and clerk, and dealing with municipal duties to keep the sewer, water, and electricity running on the main road.
Passing through Monowi makes a great road trip stop
Heading from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, you can reach Monowi in a little over two hours, or 138 miles. Here, you'll find a whole new definition of destinations for solo travel. Stop in at the Monowi Tavern to see Elsie and visit some of the village's old landmarks, from back in the early 1900s when Monowi's population swelled to over 100. A grain elevator still stands in front of a route where train tracks have been pulled up, and the church where Eiler's father was buried is now boarded up. Continuing through the rest of the county, you'll find more tiny villages with friendly locals who you might like to stop and speak to.
To stay the night, make the 44-mile journey west and across the South Dakota border to stay at the Whetstone Bay Lodge (610 Mellette St, Bonesteel, SD), which has nine cozy guest rooms, Wi-Fi, and -– importantly -– free parking. While you're in town, you can visit Cahoy's General Store (511 Highway 18) to stock up on groceries and fishing bait for an outing to nearby Houston Springs. Or you can grab some coffee at McCarville Coffee Roasters (309 Mellette Street) from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. before continuing on your smallest-towns road trip.