The World's Best Ranked Destination For Solo Travel Is A Breathtaking European City

After drinking in all the historic sights of the city, you're bound to work up an appetite. From tucked-away classic pubs to luxurious Michelin-star restaurants overlooking the city, Berlin has a plethora of dining options where you can treat yourself to a mouthwatering meal. For traditional fare like Schnitzel and strudel, try Hackethals. The cozy gastropub is perfect if you're craving an authentic German dinner and a mug of homebrewed beer. If you're looking to romance yourself with a candle lit dinner, Hugos is a Michelin-starred fine dining locale, featuring panoramic views of Berlin and elevated European cuisine.

With more than 4,000 bars and clubs, Berlin is renowned for its electric nightlife. Most famous is the Berghain, an otherworldly dance club housed in a former power plant reverberating with techno music and a camera-free atmosphere. Its strict door policy can make it a challenge to get in, but it's well worth it if you do. On the more relaxed side is the attached Panorama Bar, which offers a low-key spot to grab a drink before returning to the bumping dance floor. Since most clubs don't start jumping until after midnight, the party never ends in Berlin.

Yet, even if the city never sleeps, you'll eventually have to. Check into the Circus Hostel if you're looking for the chance to make some new friends. Alternatively, the Hotel Ludwig van Beethoven offers quiet, private accommodations in the center of bustling Berlin.

