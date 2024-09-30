The World's Best Ranked Destination For Solo Travel Is A Breathtaking European City
If you're a wanderer at heart but you've never traveled alone, what's stopping you? While embarking on a fun-filled trip with your pals, or a romantic escape with your significant other has its appeal, there's a strong case to be made for going solo. Building your own itinerary, moving at your desired pace, and doing what you want without worrying about a travel companion can be extremely liberating.
The secret must be out, as a 2024 Kayak survey revealed that 50% of Americans plan to travel alone within the next year. The popular booking site also published a list of the top-ranked solo travel destinations based on the average costs of flights, meals, and lodging, as well as attractions of interest in the area. Snagging the No. 1 spot, Berlin boasted a perfect 100% score for solo travel. Brimming with historic landmarks, vibrant art, delicious food, and pulsating nightlife, Germany's capital city is the perfect locale if you're looking to go it alone. Elsewhere, Canadian favorites Vancouver and Montreal made the cut, alongside Paris, The City of Love.
Berlin is brimming with museums and monuments
While navigating a big city like Berlin alone may seem daunting, an affordable public transit system makes it easier. Pick up a Berlin WelcomeCard, which grants unlimited access to public transportation for a flat fee and grants discounts to popular destinations. Rates vary depending on which ticket option you choose, but the most popular is the 72-hour classic ticket, starting at about $29. It also comes with a city guidebook and map. Another option is the all-inclusive, which grants free access to more than 30 Berlin attractions. Starting at about $110 for a 48-hour pass, spring for the all-inclusive ticket for free entry to more than 30 city highlights and museums. You'll find five of them in the aptly-named Museum Island, a complex in the heart of the city that includes the Bode-Museum and the Neues Museum. The former houses a first-class sculpture collection, while the latter boasts a 3,000-year-old bust of Nefertiti.
If you're a history and architecture enthusiast, you'll appreciate the myriad of monuments dotting the city, including the majestic Brandenburg Gate. One of Berlin's most iconic sights, the towering, Neo-classical landmark symbolizes the reunification of Germany and is the city's only surviving historical gate, making it a must-see monument. Other must-sees include the Memorial of the Berlin Wall, the Reichstag Building, and the East Side Gallery. The latter is a mile-long stretch of what's left of the Berlin Wall, showcasing the city's vibrant art scene through colorful murals.
Iconic eats and beats in a city that never sleeps
After drinking in all the historic sights of the city, you're bound to work up an appetite. From tucked-away classic pubs to luxurious Michelin-star restaurants overlooking the city, Berlin has a plethora of dining options where you can treat yourself to a mouthwatering meal. For traditional fare like Schnitzel and strudel, try Hackethals. The cozy gastropub is perfect if you're craving an authentic German dinner and a mug of homebrewed beer. If you're looking to romance yourself with a candle lit dinner, Hugos is a Michelin-starred fine dining locale, featuring panoramic views of Berlin and elevated European cuisine.
With more than 4,000 bars and clubs, Berlin is renowned for its electric nightlife. Most famous is the Berghain, an otherworldly dance club housed in a former power plant reverberating with techno music and a camera-free atmosphere. Its strict door policy can make it a challenge to get in, but it's well worth it if you do. On the more relaxed side is the attached Panorama Bar, which offers a low-key spot to grab a drink before returning to the bumping dance floor. Since most clubs don't start jumping until after midnight, the party never ends in Berlin.
Yet, even if the city never sleeps, you'll eventually have to. Check into the Circus Hostel if you're looking for the chance to make some new friends. Alternatively, the Hotel Ludwig van Beethoven offers quiet, private accommodations in the center of bustling Berlin.