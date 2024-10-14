One Of Greece's Most Beautiful Beaches Is An LGBTQ+ Friendly Party Paradise In Mykonos

With white sandy beaches, crystal blue waters, and a vibrant nightlife where the party never ends, it's no wonder that Mykonos is one of Greece's most popular tourist destinations. If you're looking for an LGBTQ+-friendly island for your next getaway, Mykonos is considered one of the top gay destinations in the world. Home to iconic bars like JackieO' and Babylon, stunning beaches, and the annual international gay festival Xlsior, there are plenty of fun spots to let your rainbow flag fly.

Advertisement

Elia Beach is an LGBTQ+ destination for those who want a party-filled day in the sand. As one of the largest beaches in Mykonos, the sun-kissed paradise is brimming with umbrella-shaded sun beds, beachside bars, and clothing-optional areas. It's just a short distance from Mykonos' bustling downtown area and is close to a plethora of LGBTQ+ bars and hotels. These features make it the perfect spot for a fun trip with friends or a romantic getaway.