One Of Greece's Most Beautiful Beaches Is An LGBTQ+ Friendly Party Paradise In Mykonos
With white sandy beaches, crystal blue waters, and a vibrant nightlife where the party never ends, it's no wonder that Mykonos is one of Greece's most popular tourist destinations. If you're looking for an LGBTQ+-friendly island for your next getaway, Mykonos is considered one of the top gay destinations in the world. Home to iconic bars like JackieO' and Babylon, stunning beaches, and the annual international gay festival Xlsior, there are plenty of fun spots to let your rainbow flag fly.
Elia Beach is an LGBTQ+ destination for those who want a party-filled day in the sand. As one of the largest beaches in Mykonos, the sun-kissed paradise is brimming with umbrella-shaded sun beds, beachside bars, and clothing-optional areas. It's just a short distance from Mykonos' bustling downtown area and is close to a plethora of LGBTQ+ bars and hotels. These features make it the perfect spot for a fun trip with friends or a romantic getaway.
Enjoy fun in the sun under Elia Beach's rainbow flag
It's an easy trek to the idyllic beach of Elia, which is a half-hour bus ride from Mykonos Town. Follow the rainbow flag waving proudly in the wind to the right side of the beach, where a gay paradise awaits. Lined with rows of sunbeds resting under colorful parasols, you'll find the perfect spot to lounge on the sand while taking in the gorgeous Greek coastline and enjoying a fruity cocktail. There are a number of spots to rent a chair, which generally come with beachside service. While you're sipping and sunbathing your cares away, you're welcome to let it all hang out — toward the end of the beach, there is a clothing-optional section, making it a safe space to shed some layers.
If water sports are more your speed, you can enjoy a number of activities like parasailing, wakeboard surfing, and jet skiing. Head to Elia Mykonos Watersports to rent your equipment. They also offer private boat tours that are perfect for cruising around the island. After a day of playing in the water or unwinding on the beach, grab a bite at one of Elia's local eateries. Elia Beach Bar & Restaurant is a great option that offers fresh seafood or delectable Mediterranean fare in a beachside setting. For a quieter, less-crowded choice, Agios Ioannis Beach is an underrated spot in Mykonos.
Mykonos' vibrant nightlife and stunning hotels
If you want to chill out near the beach, there are a number of gay-friendly hotels in Elia. A popular choice is Myconian Utopia Relais & Chateaux Resort, boasting elegant rooms and stunning panoramic Mediterranean views. The hotel is a favorite amongst couples, featuring a fine dining restaurant and a sparkling pool with all-day bar service. If you decide to party the night away in Downtown Mykonos, check into the Andronikos Hotel, known for its accommodating staff and stylish rooms. These accommodations are within walking distance to popular neighborhoods like Little Venice and Old Port, making it the perfect place to rest your head after living it up Greek-style.
Before calling it a night, be sure to slip into JackieO'. Named after former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, the beachside bar is a popular gay hub that hosts nightly drag shows with a dance floor that's often rocking until 7 a.m. No matter what your vacation vibe is, the island of Mykonos and Elia Beach is an LGBTQ+ paradise for your next vacation. If you're looking to relax with your loved one, check out the quaint Greek town of Monemvasia for a romantic getaway.