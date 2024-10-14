The Exclusive Theme Park That Transports Guests Into An Interactive Studio Ghibli Film

Park passes can be purchased online. There are no in-person ticket sales at Ghibli Park. The five areas of the park, as well as restaurants, shops, play equipment, and rides, are accessible for all ticket holders. However, building interiors listed above are restricted to "premium" passholders. The general pass, Ghibli Park O-Sanpo day pass, costs 3,500 yen ($23.60) for adults on weekdays, and 4,000 yen ($27) on weekends; it's half-price for kids up to 12, and free for tots under 3. These pass-holders will also have to choose an assigned entry time (on the hour, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.) for Ghibli's Grand Warehouse. For unfettered access to all areas of the park, choose the Ghibli Park O-Sanpo day pass premium. The entrance fee is more than double the general pass, but it's described as the "pass of gluttony" for the insatiable fan.

Advertisement

The park is open weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and during weekends and holidays starting at 9 a.m. Check the park's calendar for sporadic planned closure days throughout the year. Areas of the park might also be closed unexpectedly due to inclement weather. And, as most of the park is outside, you may run into wild critters that you are advised to avoid.

Re-entry to different areas of the park is not allowed once you've moved on, except for the Valley of Witches. Even if you haven't purchased a ticket to the park in advance, you can still wander Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, the larger park surrounding Ghibli Park, for free to quell your FOMO.