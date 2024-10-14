An Affordable And Beautifully Secluded Beach Vacation Awaits At This Secret Cambodian Island

When it comes to getaways to Southeast Asia, Thailand has several picture-perfect tropical islands and tends to attract the lion's share of visitors. However, the downside of this popularity is that Thailand is where some of the most overcrowded destinations in the world are, causing commercialization and environmental degradation.

Those looking for an escape need not look much further though. Situated right next door to Thailand is the Kingdom of Cambodia. While most famous for the astounding architecture and rich heritage of Angkor Wat and the complex of temples surrounding it, Cambodia is home to some pristine tropical escapes that see a fraction of the tourists of its more prominent neighbor.

One such gem is Koh Tonsay (pronounced "ton-SAI"). Situated in the Gulf of Thailand near the coastal town of Kep (Cambodia's crab capital), Koh Tonsay — also known as "Rabbit Island" — offers the wind-in-the-palms tranquility and turquoise waters that island-lovers seek the world over. It's possible to find solitude and beached-out bliss in Koh Tonsay while also enjoying comfortable accommodations, fresh food, and local excursions at a cost that won't break the bank. This underdeveloped spot still feels like a bit of a secret, with just enough amenities to satisfy visitors who don't require luxury.

