An Affordable And Beautifully Secluded Beach Vacation Awaits At This Secret Cambodian Island
When it comes to getaways to Southeast Asia, Thailand has several picture-perfect tropical islands and tends to attract the lion's share of visitors. However, the downside of this popularity is that Thailand is where some of the most overcrowded destinations in the world are, causing commercialization and environmental degradation.
Those looking for an escape need not look much further though. Situated right next door to Thailand is the Kingdom of Cambodia. While most famous for the astounding architecture and rich heritage of Angkor Wat and the complex of temples surrounding it, Cambodia is home to some pristine tropical escapes that see a fraction of the tourists of its more prominent neighbor.
One such gem is Koh Tonsay (pronounced "ton-SAI"). Situated in the Gulf of Thailand near the coastal town of Kep (Cambodia's crab capital), Koh Tonsay — also known as "Rabbit Island" — offers the wind-in-the-palms tranquility and turquoise waters that island-lovers seek the world over. It's possible to find solitude and beached-out bliss in Koh Tonsay while also enjoying comfortable accommodations, fresh food, and local excursions at a cost that won't break the bank. This underdeveloped spot still feels like a bit of a secret, with just enough amenities to satisfy visitors who don't require luxury.
A tiny island in glimmering waters
The island is said to have gotten its nickname because locals thought its shape resembled a rabbit, though most visitors fail to see the resemblance. Koh Tonsay lacks a single paved road and is instead served by a series of footpaths that run both inland and along the shore. There is no wifi, and electricity comes from generators and is usually only turned on for a few hours each night. Although perhaps inconvenient for some, these conditions just add to Koh Tonsay's remote charm, making it the ideal destination for those seeking a quiet refuge from the non-stop hum of modern life.
As a result, people don't go to Koh Tonsay for the excitement or hopping party scene. The primary activity is just chilling on the main beach — an 825-foot stretch of sand served by a number of restaurants and bungalows. Visitors can lounge in the sun or shade, read a book, get a massage, sip a cocktail, and swim in the clear warm waters of the Gulf of Thailand. The island is less than one square mile in size but still warrants exploration. The paths make it possible to hike around the whole thing, taking you through forests, mangroves, and rocky shorelines.
Many visitors choose to take boat trips, which highlight the beauty of Rabbit Island and others in the Kep Archipelago, such as Koh Pos and Koh Svay. The area is also good for snorkeling and diving, with a kaleidoscopic world of coral reefs and colorful fish ripe for exploration just under the surface of the sea. It's also possible to head out on locals-guided fishing trips, and if you have a bit of luck, you'll be able to feast on your catch that very evening.
Where to stay, what to eat, and how to get there
Accommodations are basic on the island, limited to a handful of family-run bungalows. These small guesthouses have fans, but there is no hot water and no TV. The ocean breeze, shimmering stars, and sound of the waves lapping the sand are the only entertainment after dark. But Koh Tonsay is known for its bioluminescent plankton, so a night swim will light up the water in thrilling and mysterious shades of electric blue and green.
Beachside restaurants specialize in locally caught, grilled seafood. There are also Khmer favorites, such as fish amok (coconut cream curry) and crab fried rice, featuring generous amounts of fresh crab meat that the Kep region is recognized for.
The island is accessed by public boats that leave from the Kep pier twice a day. Some people elect to charter private boats, which cost a bit more but don't tie you to a schedule. The trip to Koh Tonsay takes around 30 minutes.