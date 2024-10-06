One Of The Most Overcrowded Destinations In The World Is In Thailand

There are many reasons why Phuket is so popular. Karon Beach and Kata Beach are celebrated for their sandy stretches, clear waters, and range of resorts and seafood restaurants. You could also head to Phuket's uncrowded Freedom Beach, one of the best-ranked beaches in Thailand. Away from the coast, Bukit Elephant Park is a beloved ethical reserve where visitors can marvel at six Asian elephants rescued from logging and riding camps. Some visitors need nothing more than the island's hot climate, which hovers around 81 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit year-round despite the wet season from May to October.

You don't have to get stuck in crowds to enjoy Phuket if you know what to see and what to avoid. You should skip Patong, or at least keep your visit short, as this area is known for illegal activities like sex tourism and drugs, as well as obnoxious tourists and aggressive tuk-tuk drivers. For a beautiful, easygoing escape, check out Kamala Beach, a large paradise north of Patong, which draws far fewer tourists than other sandy regions. Hike up to the Laem Sing Beach Viewpoint to fully take in the lush landscape. If you want something truly remote, consider leaving Phuket and heading for the postcard-worthy beaches of the little-known Liao Liang Islands.