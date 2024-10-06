One Of The Most Overcrowded Destinations In The World Is In Thailand
Since Phuket is one of Thailand's top 10 islands you should visit, it is a very popular stop for travelers. A Mirror report reveals that the island is the world's most overcrowded tourist destination — roughly 424,000 people live in Phuket city and the wider region, yet tourists outnumber residents 118 to one.
As Thailand's largest island, Phuket is the country's hub of tropical life. Visitors can kayak around the glistening waters of the Phang Nga Bay sea cave or boat to Khao Phing Kan, better known as "James Bond Island." In this pristine paradise, you can ride a jet ski and island hop for hours. Low prices also attract the crowds. According to Numbeo, an ordinary meal in Phuket is 72.3% cheaper than one in Ibiza, a famous European island frequented by tourists. Visitors can save hundreds on hotels, too. The average hotel price is $44 per night and can be as little as $32 for a reputable, mid-range establishment.
Is Phuket at breaking point?
Tourism to Thailand began to resurface after taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting 1.3 trillion baht (about $39.5 billion) in tourism revenue in 2022. Since then, visitors have returned in such numbers that the Thai government plans to charge a 300 baht (about $9.13) tourist tax for those who fly into the country. This boom has kept economists and businesses happy, but not everyone is pleased about the state of Phuket and the way it is headed.
Some visitors have lamented the bustling foreign crowds and how the islands, beaches, and tours have become overwhelmingly packed. Locals are concerned, too. Phuket's roads risk buckling under the sheer number of tourists, and the water supply is dwindling. Waste management is also an issue, as the landfills at Phuket's main incinerator complex are at full capacity, causing millions of tons to infiltrate the environment and harm wildlife.
What to see and avoid in Phuket
There are many reasons why Phuket is so popular. Karon Beach and Kata Beach are celebrated for their sandy stretches, clear waters, and range of resorts and seafood restaurants. You could also head to Phuket's uncrowded Freedom Beach, one of the best-ranked beaches in Thailand. Away from the coast, Bukit Elephant Park is a beloved ethical reserve where visitors can marvel at six Asian elephants rescued from logging and riding camps. Some visitors need nothing more than the island's hot climate, which hovers around 81 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit year-round despite the wet season from May to October.
You don't have to get stuck in crowds to enjoy Phuket if you know what to see and what to avoid. You should skip Patong, or at least keep your visit short, as this area is known for illegal activities like sex tourism and drugs, as well as obnoxious tourists and aggressive tuk-tuk drivers. For a beautiful, easygoing escape, check out Kamala Beach, a large paradise north of Patong, which draws far fewer tourists than other sandy regions. Hike up to the Laem Sing Beach Viewpoint to fully take in the lush landscape. If you want something truly remote, consider leaving Phuket and heading for the postcard-worthy beaches of the little-known Liao Liang Islands.